518 new cases of COVID-19 in NM, one additional death

On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 518 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.
This is the fifth time in the last week that New Mexico reported 500 or more cases after not doing so in the previous seven months of the pandemic.
Bernalillo County, the most populous county in the state, reported 123 new cases, while Doña Ana County reported 102 cases. This is the 15th straight day that DOH reported 100 or more cases in Bernalillo County in a single day, and the fourth time overall with 100 or more cases in a single day in Doña Ana County.
DOH also reported 28 new cases among detainees or inmates of state or federal authorities, including 24 among state inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
The newly announced death was a male in his 50s from Bernalillo County, who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying condition the man had, only if one was present.
DOH now has found 37,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 935 deaths related to the disease.
The trend of increased hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued, as the state reported 183 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, 12 more than on Sunday. This could include those from out of state who were hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.
As of the beginning of October, the number of those hospitalized was just 86 individuals.
The number of those who are designated as recovered from COVID-19 by DOH crossed 20,000, and reached 20,001. This is 107 more than was reported on Sunday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said that the state has processed 1,061,268 tests as of Monday, an increase of 6,377 from Sunday.
The test positivity rate among the results reported Monday was 8.12 percent. The state of New Mexico uses the date specimens are collected, not reported, for its official decision-making. That number can lag because of different periods it takes for some labs to process and report results.
DOH reported the number of new cases by county on Monday.
- 123 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 30 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 20 new cases in Curry County
- 102 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 20 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 30 new cases in Lea County
- 11 new cases in Lincoln County
- 20 new cases in Luna County
- 10 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 11 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 11 new cases in Sandoval County
- 16 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 19 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 24 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.
- Bernalillo County: 9,066
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,766
- Cibola County: 498
- Colfax County: 41
- Curry County: 1,293
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 4,765
- Eddy County: 1,193
- Grant County: 168
- Guadalupe County: 37
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 111
- Lea County: 1,837
- Lincoln County: 307
- Los Alamos County: 38
- Luna County: 631
- McKinley County: 4,476
- Mora County: 14
- Otero County: 366
- Quay County: 87
- Rio Arriba County: 454
- Roosevelt County: 389
- Sandoval County: 1,730
- San Juan County: 3,599
- San Miguel County: 147
- Santa Fe County: 1,379
- Sierra County: 75
- Socorro County: 183
- Taos County: 174
- Torrance County: 93
- Union County: 38
- Valencia County: 773
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 331
- Otero County Prison Facility: 337
- Otero County Processing Center: 181
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 40
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 102
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 45
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 52 long-term care facilities, four more than reported on Sunday:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque