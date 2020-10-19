518 new cases of COVID-19 in NM, one additional death

On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 518 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

This is the fifth time in the last week that New Mexico reported 500 or more cases after not doing so in the previous seven months of the pandemic.

Bernalillo County, the most populous county in the state, reported 123 new cases, while Doña Ana County reported 102 cases. This is the 15th straight day that DOH reported 100 or more cases in Bernalillo County in a single day, and the fourth time overall with 100 or more cases in a single day in Doña Ana County.

DOH also reported 28 new cases among detainees or inmates of state or federal authorities, including 24 among state inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

The newly announced death was a male in his 50s from Bernalillo County, who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying condition the man had, only if one was present.

DOH now has found 37,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 935 deaths related to the disease.

The trend of increased hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued, as the state reported 183 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday, 12 more than on Sunday. This could include those from out of state who were hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

As of the beginning of October, the number of those hospitalized was just 86 individuals.

The number of those who are designated as recovered from COVID-19 by DOH crossed 20,000, and reached 20,001. This is 107 more than was reported on Sunday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said that the state has processed 1,061,268 tests as of Monday, an increase of 6,377 from Sunday.

The test positivity rate among the results reported Monday was 8.12 percent. The state of New Mexico uses the date specimens are collected, not reported, for its official decision-making. That number can lag because of different periods it takes for some labs to process and report results.

DOH reported the number of new cases by county on Monday.

123 new cases in Bernalillo County

30 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

20 new cases in Curry County

102 new cases in Doña Ana County

20 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

30 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

20 new cases in Luna County

10 new cases in McKinley County

16 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

11 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

13 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

19 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

24 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.

Bernalillo County: 9,066

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,766

Cibola County: 498

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,293

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,765

Eddy County: 1,193

Grant County: 168

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 111

Lea County: 1,837

Lincoln County: 307

Los Alamos County: 38

Luna County: 631

McKinley County: 4,476

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 366

Quay County: 87

Rio Arriba County: 454

Roosevelt County: 389

Sandoval County: 1,730

San Juan County: 3,599

San Miguel County: 147

Santa Fe County: 1,379

Sierra County: 75

Socorro County: 183

Taos County: 174

Torrance County: 93

Union County: 38

Valencia County: 773

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 331

Otero County Prison Facility: 337

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 40

Lea County Correctional Facility: 102

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 45

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 52 long-term care facilities, four more than reported on Sunday:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque