Nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths

State health officials reported 599 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and seven deaths related to the disease. This is the sixth time in the last week that the state has reported 500 or more cases after not doing so in the previous seven months of the pandemic.

Bernalillo County reported 154 new cases of the disease, while Doña Ana County reported 135 new cases. Eleven other counties reported double-digit increases in cases: Curry County (45), Santa Fe County (33), San Juan County (30), Otero County (29), Chaves County (26), Eddy County (21), Lea County (18), Sandoval County (18), Luna County (17), McKinley County (16) and Valencia County (15).

The state Department of Health also reported one new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and one new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

DOH offered the following information about the seven deaths:

A male in his 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.

DOH did not disclose which underlying condition the man had, only if one was present.

There are 205 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 22 since Monday and the highest number of hospitalizations since May. This number could include those from out of state who were hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state. The peak number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 was 223 on May 15.

New Mexico has reported a total of 37,896 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic and 942 deaths. As of Tuesday, DOH designated 20,165 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 164 since Monday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said that the state has processed 1,070,481 tests, an increase of 9,213 since Monday.

DOH reported the number of new cases by county:

154 new cases in Bernalillo County

26 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

45 new cases in Curry County

136 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

29 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

30 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

15 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday. Two previously reported cases in Bernalillo County were identified as duplicates, and three other cases were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County and one in Santa Fe County). These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 9,218

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,791

Cibola County: 507

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,338

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,902

Eddy County: 1,214

Grant County: 169

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 112

Lea County: 1,855

Lincoln County: 309

Los Alamos County: 40

Luna County: 648

McKinley County: 4,492

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 395

Quay County: 93

Rio Arriba County: 457

Roosevelt County: 392

Sandoval County: 1,748

San Juan County: 3,629

San Miguel County: 150

Santa Fe County: 1,411

Sierra County: 76

Socorro County: 188

Taos County: 175

Torrance County: 93

Union County: 39

Valencia County: 787

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 331

Otero County Prison Facility: 338

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 41

Lea County Correctional Facility: 102

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 45

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 54 long-term care facilities, two more than reported on Monday:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis