Nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths

State health officials reported 599 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and seven deaths related to the disease. This is the sixth time in the last week that the state has reported 500 or more cases after not doing so in the previous seven months of the pandemic.
Bernalillo County reported 154 new cases of the disease, while Doña Ana County reported 135 new cases. Eleven other counties reported double-digit increases in cases: Curry County (45), Santa Fe County (33), San Juan County (30), Otero County (29), Chaves County (26), Eddy County (21), Lea County (18), Sandoval County (18), Luna County (17), McKinley County (16) and Valencia County (15).
The state Department of Health also reported one new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and one new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
DOH offered the following information about the seven deaths:
- A male in his 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.
DOH did not disclose which underlying condition the man had, only if one was present.
There are 205 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 22 since Monday and the highest number of hospitalizations since May. This number could include those from out of state who were hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state. The peak number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 was 223 on May 15.
New Mexico has reported a total of 37,896 cases of COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic and 942 deaths. As of Tuesday, DOH designated 20,165 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 164 since Monday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said that the state has processed 1,070,481 tests, an increase of 9,213 since Monday.
DOH reported the number of new cases by county:
- 154 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 26 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 45 new cases in Curry County
- 136 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 21 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 18 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 17 new cases in Luna County
- 16 new cases in McKinley County
- 29 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 18 new cases in Sandoval County
- 30 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 15 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday. Two previously reported cases in Bernalillo County were identified as duplicates, and three other cases were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County and one in Santa Fe County). These have been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 9,218
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,791
- Cibola County: 507
- Colfax County: 41
- Curry County: 1,338
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 4,902
- Eddy County: 1,214
- Grant County: 169
- Guadalupe County: 37
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 112
- Lea County: 1,855
- Lincoln County: 309
- Los Alamos County: 40
- Luna County: 648
- McKinley County: 4,492
- Mora County: 14
- Otero County: 395
- Quay County: 93
- Rio Arriba County: 457
- Roosevelt County: 392
- Sandoval County: 1,748
- San Juan County: 3,629
- San Miguel County: 150
- Santa Fe County: 1,411
- Sierra County: 76
- Socorro County: 188
- Taos County: 175
- Torrance County: 93
- Union County: 39
- Valencia County: 787
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 331
- Otero County Prison Facility: 338
- Otero County Processing Center: 181
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 41
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 102
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 45
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 54 long-term care facilities, two more than reported on Monday:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis