COVID-19 hits new daily record in NM: 827 new cases of COVID-19, eight new deaths

State health officials reported 827 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number reported in a single day in the state, and the second time in the last week the state has reported 800 or more confirmed cases in a single day.
DOH also reported eight additional deaths, the most reported in a single day since Sept. 1.
The seven-day average of confirmed daily cases by the date they were reported reached 633. The seven-day average was 88 on Sept. 12.
Over half of the cases came from either Bernalillo County (292) or Doña Ana County (172). The number of cases in Doña Ana County was a new record—the previous record of 146 cases in a single day was set just five days ago. The 292 new cases in Bernalillo County was the second-most in a single day—the record is 303 cases on Oct. 15. Bernalillo County has reported 100 or more cases every day for the last two weeks, including on weekends, when results are typically lower.
Santa Fe County reported 64 new cases, a record for that county. Other counties with 20 or more cases were: Eddy County (42), Lea County (36), Curry County (28), Chaves County (27), San Juan County (25) and Sandoval County (22).
In all, 24 of the state’s 33 counties had at least one newly reported case on Wednesday, as did three detention centers which house state inmates or those held by federal agencies.
DOH provided some details from the eight newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heartfelt Manor Assisted Living in Roswell.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 40s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who died had multiple conditions.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 dropped to 202, three lower than reported on Tuesday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.
DOH said 80 percent of adult general hospital beds were occupied as of Wednesday, including 71 percent of adult ICU beds.
DOH has found 38,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 950 deaths related to the disease.
Of the total cases, 20,332 are designated as recovered by DOH, an increase of 167 since Tuesday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page showed 1,078,087 tests have been processed as of Wednesday, an increase of 7,606 tests since Tuesday.
The test positivity rate of the test results announced on Tuesday was 10.87 percent. DOH uses the date the specimen was collected for its calculation of test positivity rate, which can lag for several days because of differences in how fast labs process and report totals for tests. The seven-day average by the state marker was 6.5 percent as of Oct. 18.
DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county
- 292 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 27 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 28 new cases in Curry County
- 172 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 42 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 36 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 13 new cases in Luna County
- 10 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 25 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 64 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 16 new cases in Valencia County
- 9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including Wednesday’s numbers.
Eight previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County and one in each of Doña Ana, Grant, San Juan and Santa Fe counties). These have been corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 9,503
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,816
- Cibola County: 520
- Colfax County: 41
- Curry County: 1,367
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 5,073
- Eddy County: 1,256
- Grant County: 171
- Guadalupe County: 38
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 112
- Lea County: 1,893
- Lincoln County: 315
- Los Alamos County: 40
- Luna County: 661
- McKinley County: 4,502
- Mora County: 14
- Otero County: 411
- Quay County: 95
- Rio Arriba County: 460
- Roosevelt County: 402
- Sandoval County: 1,772
- San Juan County: 3,653
- San Miguel County: 151
- Santa Fe County: 1,474
- Sierra County: 80
- Socorro County: 191
- Taos County: 181
- Torrance County: 93
- Union County: 39
- Valencia County: 803
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 340
- Otero County Prison Facility: 340
- Otero County Processing Center: 181
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 41
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 103
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 45
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 57 long-term care facilities, three more than reported on Tuesday:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis