Some Sandoval County voters said they were unable to cast provisional ballots Tuesday

A problem with processing provisional ballots meant some Sandoval County voters were not able to cast provisional ballots Tuesday.

Bernice Chavez, the Sandoval County elections manager, said she didn’t know how long the problem lasted and she said she didn’t know what caused the problem or when it started. She said “we have a vendor,” and said the problem has been fixed.

She said the system did not go down but that election workers were not able to process provisional ballots.

A voter receives a provisional ballot if their name does not appear on the roster at their polling place or if they are a first time voter who registered by mail and do not provide the required identification, according to the state’s Secretary of State’s website.

Two voters reached out to ProPublica’s ElectionLand project and said they could not cast provisional ballots. One tried to vote at Rio Rancho Middle School, the other said they tried to cast a provisional ballot at SoulRio Church on Southern Boulevard.

This story was produced with the help of tips reported through ProPublica’s Electionland project. If you experience or witness a problem voting, please let us know.