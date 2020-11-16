DOH: 1,259 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to over 65,000.

The state also reported 21 deaths related to the disease.

DOH updated its methodology for COVID-19 hospitalizations and now relies on data directly from hospitals instead of using information from contact tracing. DOH said contact tracing has become more difficult and less reliable as the number of cases has surged, which has caused the number of hospitalizations to be lower than reality.

As of Monday, DOH reported 738 individuals who were hospitalized for COVID-19.

This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Nearly all of those hospitalized are New Mexico residents, according to the latest hospitalization update from DOH.

DOH provided some information on the 21 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Luna County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s in Valencia County who was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The county with the most newly reported cases was, once again, Bernalillo County, with 374. Doña Ana County had 203 newly reported cases. Four other counties had more than 50 newly reported cases: Santa Fe County (91); Chaves County (88); Sandoval County (58); and McKinley County (52). On Monday, 29 of the state’s 33 counties had at least one newly reported case of COVID-19.

The state also reported six new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.

DOH has now found 65,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,236 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 25,411 are designated as recovered by the department.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 217 workplaces listed as having two or more rapid responses for positive tests in the previous 14 days as of Monday. Of those, 12 workplaces had four or more in the previous 14 days, which required a two-week closure.

Gating criteria

While the gating criteria all remain well outside of the state’s goals, they have shown recent improvement. The number of daily cases, which the state tracks by the date the specimens are collected, reached 1,174 on a seven-day average as of Nov. 10, below the peak of 1,315 on Nov. 8. This number lags because some labs take longer to process and report tests to the state.

The rate of spread, or the average number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, was 1.12 as of Nov. 15. The state’s goal is 1.05 or below.

The one area where New Mexico exceeds its gating criteria is tests per day, which was at 10,620 as of Nov. 11 on a seven-day rolling average, more than double the goal of 5,000. But the state’s test positivity rate of 12.2 percent as of Nov. 11 on a seven-day rolling average, indicates the state would need significantly more tests to catch enough COVID-19 cases. The state aims to have this at 5 percent or below, and anything higher than this is considered uncontrolled spread.

Testing details

According to the state coronavirus information page, the state has processed 1,386,121 COVID-19 tests, 13,254 more than reported on Sunday.

The 1,259 newly reported cases represented 9.5 percent of all newly reported tests.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county:

374 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

88 new cases in Chaves County

16 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

40 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

203 new cases in Doña Ana County

48 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

40 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

14 new cases in Luna County

52 new cases in McKinley County

47 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

18 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

58 new cases in Sandoval County

40 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

91 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

10 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

35 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.

Five previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (one in each of Bernalillo, Cibola, Eddy, Otero and Sandoval counties) and one previously reported case was identified as a duplicate by DOH. These have been corrected and removed from the state’s totals.

Bernalillo County: 16,821

Catron County: 15

Chaves County: 3,153

Cibola County: 1,002

Colfax County: 91

Curry County: 2,358

De Baca County: 24

Doña Ana County: 10,015

Eddy County: 2,178

Grant County: 304

Guadalupe County: 68

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 148

Lea County: 3,003

Lincoln County: 523

Los Alamos County: 87

Luna County: 1,542

McKinley County: 5,328

Mora County: 20

Otero County: 880

Quay County: 153

Rio Arriba County: 788

Roosevelt County: 733

Sandoval County: 3,041

San Juan County: 4,476

San Miguel County: 291

Santa Fe County: 3,205

Sierra County: 200

Socorro County: 405

Taos County: 469

Torrance County: 175

Union County: 55

Valencia County: 1,631

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 419

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 184

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 10

Lea County Correctional Facility: 113

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 38

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 73

Roswell Correctional Center: 219

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 138

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 105 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs