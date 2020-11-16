DOH: 1,259 new COVID-19 cases, 21 new deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to over 65,000.
The state also reported 21 deaths related to the disease.
DOH updated its methodology for COVID-19 hospitalizations and now relies on data directly from hospitals instead of using information from contact tracing. DOH said contact tracing has become more difficult and less reliable as the number of cases has surged, which has caused the number of hospitalizations to be lower than reality.
As of Monday, DOH reported 738 individuals who were hospitalized for COVID-19.
This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
Nearly all of those hospitalized are New Mexico residents, according to the latest hospitalization update from DOH.
DOH provided some information on the 21 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Luna County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s in Valencia County who was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The county with the most newly reported cases was, once again, Bernalillo County, with 374. Doña Ana County had 203 newly reported cases. Four other counties had more than 50 newly reported cases: Santa Fe County (91); Chaves County (88); Sandoval County (58); and McKinley County (52). On Monday, 29 of the state’s 33 counties had at least one newly reported case of COVID-19.
The state also reported six new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.
DOH has now found 65,454 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,236 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 25,411 are designated as recovered by the department.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 217 workplaces listed as having two or more rapid responses for positive tests in the previous 14 days as of Monday. Of those, 12 workplaces had four or more in the previous 14 days, which required a two-week closure.
Gating criteria
While the gating criteria all remain well outside of the state’s goals, they have shown recent improvement. The number of daily cases, which the state tracks by the date the specimens are collected, reached 1,174 on a seven-day average as of Nov. 10, below the peak of 1,315 on Nov. 8. This number lags because some labs take longer to process and report tests to the state.
The rate of spread, or the average number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, was 1.12 as of Nov. 15. The state’s goal is 1.05 or below.
The one area where New Mexico exceeds its gating criteria is tests per day, which was at 10,620 as of Nov. 11 on a seven-day rolling average, more than double the goal of 5,000. But the state’s test positivity rate of 12.2 percent as of Nov. 11 on a seven-day rolling average, indicates the state would need significantly more tests to catch enough COVID-19 cases. The state aims to have this at 5 percent or below, and anything higher than this is considered uncontrolled spread.
Testing details
According to the state coronavirus information page, the state has processed 1,386,121 COVID-19 tests, 13,254 more than reported on Sunday.
The 1,259 newly reported cases represented 9.5 percent of all newly reported tests.
DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county:
- 374 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 88 new cases in Chaves County
- 16 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Colfax County
- 40 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 203 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 48 new cases in Eddy County
- 12 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 40 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 52 new cases in McKinley County
- 47 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 18 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 58 new cases in Sandoval County
- 40 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 91 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 11 new cases in Taos County
- 10 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 35 new cases in Valencia County
- 4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.
Five previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (one in each of Bernalillo, Cibola, Eddy, Otero and Sandoval counties) and one previously reported case was identified as a duplicate by DOH. These have been corrected and removed from the state’s totals.
- Bernalillo County: 16,821
- Catron County: 15
- Chaves County: 3,153
- Cibola County: 1,002
- Colfax County: 91
- Curry County: 2,358
- De Baca County: 24
- Doña Ana County: 10,015
- Eddy County: 2,178
- Grant County: 304
- Guadalupe County: 68
- Harding County: 4
- Hidalgo County: 148
- Lea County: 3,003
- Lincoln County: 523
- Los Alamos County: 87
- Luna County: 1,542
- McKinley County: 5,328
- Mora County: 20
- Otero County: 880
- Quay County: 153
- Rio Arriba County: 788
- Roosevelt County: 733
- Sandoval County: 3,041
- San Juan County: 4,476
- San Miguel County: 291
- Santa Fe County: 3,205
- Sierra County: 200
- Socorro County: 405
- Taos County: 469
- Torrance County: 175
- Union County: 55
- Valencia County: 1,631
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 419
- Otero County Processing Center: 191
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 184
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 10
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 38
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 73
- Roswell Correctional Center: 219
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 138
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 105 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs