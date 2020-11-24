DOH: Another 2,107 COVID-19 cases, another high number of deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 2,107 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths related to the disease.

It was the seventh straight day the state reported 2,000 or more cases.

Just over a quarter of all the cases, 541, came from Bernalillo County. Five other counties had over 100 new cases: Doña Ana County (202), McKinley County (184), Sandoval County (172), San Juan County (127) and Chaves County (108).

In all, 31 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case of COVID-19.

DOH also reported one new case among those held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center and 18 new cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections at facilities throughout the state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 28 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Taos County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

A male in his 60s from Union County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Union County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH reported that 871 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 25 since Monday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH has now found 86,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,428 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 29,658 are designated as recovered by the department.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 298 establishments as of Tuesday. This includes both workplaces and K-12 public schools with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.

Testing details

DOH reported the state has processed 1,477,284 tests as of Tuesday. This is an increase of 12,832 cases since Monday.

DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

541 new cases in Bernalillo County

108 new cases in Chaves County

64 new cases in Cibola County

14 new cases in Colfax County

41 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in De Baca County

202 new cases in Doña Ana County

97 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

5 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

118 new cases in Lea County

12 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

26 new cases in Luna County

184 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

48 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

172 new cases in Sandoval County

127 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

91 new cases in Santa Fe County

10 new cases in Sierra County

18 new cases in Socorro County

34 new cases in Taos County

26 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

75 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.

According to the department, eight previously reported cases (three in Santa Fe County, two in San Juan County and one in each of Bernalillo, Los Alamos and Taos counties) were not lab confirmed. Two cases previously reported to be among residents of Chavers County were determined to be among inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center. These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 23,162

Catron County: 33

Chaves County: 4,094

Cibola County: 1,513

Colfax County: 159

Curry County: 2,976

De Baca County: 38

Doña Ana County: 12,476

Eddy County: 2,721

Grant County: 441

Guadalupe County: 109

Harding County: 5

Hidalgo County: 171

Lea County: 3,832

Lincoln County: 692

Los Alamos County: 120

Luna County: 1,836

McKinley County: 6,532

Mora County: 34

Otero County: 1,283

Quay County: 211

Rio Arriba County: 1,159

Roosevelt County: 922

Sandoval County: 4,404

San Juan County: 5,399

San Miguel County: 384

Santa Fe County: 4,503

Sierra County: 286

Socorro County: 560

Taos County: 727

Torrance County: 275

Union County: 106

Valencia County: 2,542

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 382

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 201

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 64

Lea County Correctional Facility: 143

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 93

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 50

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 103

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 123 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque