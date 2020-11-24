DOH: Another 2,107 COVID-19 cases, another high number of deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 2,107 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths related to the disease.
It was the seventh straight day the state reported 2,000 or more cases.
Just over a quarter of all the cases, 541, came from Bernalillo County. Five other counties had over 100 new cases: Doña Ana County (202), McKinley County (184), Sandoval County (172), San Juan County (127) and Chaves County (108).
In all, 31 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case of COVID-19.
DOH also reported one new case among those held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center and 18 new cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections at facilities throughout the state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 28 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Taos County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
- A male in his 60s from Union County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Union County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was diabetes, followed by hypertension and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH reported that 871 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 25 since Monday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH has now found 86,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,428 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 29,658 are designated as recovered by the department.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 298 establishments as of Tuesday. This includes both workplaces and K-12 public schools with two or more rapid responses for positive COVID-19 tests in the workplace in the previous 14 days.
Testing details
DOH reported the state has processed 1,477,284 tests as of Tuesday. This is an increase of 12,832 cases since Monday.
DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.
- 541 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 108 new cases in Chaves County
- 64 new cases in Cibola County
- 14 new cases in Colfax County
- 41 new cases in Curry County
- 6 new cases in De Baca County
- 202 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 97 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 118 new cases in Lea County
- 12 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 26 new cases in Luna County
- 184 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 48 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 37 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 172 new cases in Sandoval County
- 127 new cases in San Juan County
- 9 new cases in San Miguel County
- 91 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 10 new cases in Sierra County
- 18 new cases in Socorro County
- 34 new cases in Taos County
- 26 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 75 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.
According to the department, eight previously reported cases (three in Santa Fe County, two in San Juan County and one in each of Bernalillo, Los Alamos and Taos counties) were not lab confirmed. Two cases previously reported to be among residents of Chavers County were determined to be among inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center. These have been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 23,162
- Catron County: 33
- Chaves County: 4,094
- Cibola County: 1,513
- Colfax County: 159
- Curry County: 2,976
- De Baca County: 38
- Doña Ana County: 12,476
- Eddy County: 2,721
- Grant County: 441
- Guadalupe County: 109
- Harding County: 5
- Hidalgo County: 171
- Lea County: 3,832
- Lincoln County: 692
- Los Alamos County: 120
- Luna County: 1,836
- McKinley County: 6,532
- Mora County: 34
- Otero County: 1,283
- Quay County: 211
- Rio Arriba County: 1,159
- Roosevelt County: 922
- Sandoval County: 4,404
- San Juan County: 5,399
- San Miguel County: 384
- Santa Fe County: 4,503
- Sierra County: 286
- Socorro County: 560
- Taos County: 727
- Torrance County: 275
- Union County: 106
- Valencia County: 2,542
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 382
- Otero County Prison Facility: 426
- Otero County Processing Center: 193
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 201
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 64
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 143
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 93
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 50
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 103
- Roswell Correctional Center: 223
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 142
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 123 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque