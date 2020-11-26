DOH: 1,708 new cases of COVID-19, 18 new deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the second-straight day of fewer than 2,000 cases. The department also reported 18 additional deaths related to the disease

On Thursday, the department reported 880 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an decrease of 17 since Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases, again, with 671. Four other counties reported 100 or more cases as well: Doña Ana County (182), Sandoval County (120), San Juan County (119) and McKinley County (100).

DOH also reported 3 new cases among those held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center and two new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.

DOH provided some information on each of the 18 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

A fourth female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A male in in his 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A second male in in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County.

A female in her 60s from San Miguel County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from San Miguel County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 89,796 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,469 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 30,777 are designated as recovered by the department.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed 1,504,856tests processed as of Thursday, an increase of 17,016 from Wednesday’s total.

DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

671 new cases in Bernalillo County

66 new cases in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

26 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

182 new cases in Doña Ana County

29 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

54 new cases in Lea County

30 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

100 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Roosevelt County

120 new cases in Sandoval County

119 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

84 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Union County

78 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

The department identified four previously reported cases as duplicates (10 in Bernalillo County, two in Roosevelt County and two in San Juan County). And five cases previously reported in Union County, one case previously reported in Bernalillo County and one case previously reported in Valencia County were determined to be inmates held by the state Department of Corrections at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility. These have all been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 24,393

Catron County: 34

Chaves County: 4,282

Cibola County: 1,542

Colfax County: 173

Curry County: 3,038

De Baca County: 41

Doña Ana County: 12,877

Eddy County: 2,784

Grant County: 460

Guadalupe County: 119

Harding County: 6

Hidalgo County: 179

Lea County: 3,981

Lincoln County: 744

Los Alamos County: 124

Luna County: 1,861

McKinley County: 6,748

Mora County: 34

Otero County: 1,325

Quay County: 218

Rio Arriba County: 1,221

Roosevelt County: 955

Sandoval County: 4,655

San Juan County: 5,632

San Miguel County: 394

Santa Fe County: 4,698

Sierra County: 294

Socorro County: 575

Taos County: 763

Torrance County: 282

Union County: 112

Valencia County: 2,679

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 385

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 204

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 67

Lea County Correctional Facility: 146

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 101

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 53

Otero County Prison Facility: 475

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 146

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 126 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque