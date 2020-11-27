NM hits another COVID-19 record, Department of Health reports 35 more deaths

New Mexico health officials announced Friday 2,076 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths related to the disease. This brought the total number of cases in New Mexico to 91,852 and 1,504 total deaths.
The 35 deaths were the most in a single day in New Mexico.
Officials also reported 874 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 31,102 have been deemed recovered from COVID-19.
The most recently reported cases by county are below. Bernalillo continues to outpace all other counties by a significant amount of cases.
- 746 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 86 new cases in Chaves County
- 57 new cases in Cibola County
- 21 new cases in Colfax County
- 46 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 98 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 55 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 98 new cases in Lea County
- 9 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 25 new cases in Luna County
- 100 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 8 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 168 new cases in Sandoval County
- 121 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 145 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 28 new cases in Sierra County
- 16 new cases in Socorro County
- 31 new cases in Taos County
- 11 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 131 new cases in Valencia County
- 19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The Department of health also broke down the most recent COVID-19 related deaths by county.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A second male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
- A female in her 90s from Curry County who was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County who was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A male in his 80s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Quay County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.
- A second male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Montecito in Santa Fe facility.
- A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A second female in her 80s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 70s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
- A second female in her 70s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
- A third female in her 70s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County who was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The department also reported that an area of Albuquerque’s west side has the most cases of COVID-19 in the state. The area with the least amount is a small section of the south east part of the state. The ten zip codes with the highest number of cases are below.
- 87121 – 130
- 87105 – 83
- 87031 – 75
- 87507 – 70
- 87114 – 66
- 87120 – 54
- 87124 – 53
- 87111 – 52
- 88203 – 49
- 88240 – 47
A breakdown of the total number of cases by county are also below.
- Bernalillo County: 25,134
- Catron County: 34
- Chaves County: 4,368
- Cibola County: 1,599
- Colfax County: 194
- Curry County: 3,084
- De Baca County: 42
- Doña Ana County: 12,976
- Eddy County: 2,839
- Grant County: 464
- Guadalupe County: 119
- Harding County: 6
- Hidalgo County: 181
- Lea County: 4,072
- Lincoln County: 752
- Los Alamos County: 129
- Luna County: 1,886
- McKinley County: 6,846
- Mora County: 35
- Otero County: 1,333
- Quay County: 219
- Rio Arriba County: 1,248
- Roosevelt County: 961
- Sandoval County: 4,823
- San Juan County: 5,753
- San Miguel County: 402
- Santa Fe County: 4,838
- Sierra County: 322
- Socorro County: 591
- Taos County: 794
- Torrance County: 293
- Union County: 114
- Valencia County: 2,809
Of the prison facilities that house inmates held by the New Mexico Department of Corrections, the Otero County Prison Facility still has the most total cases, but most of those cases are deemed recovered.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 204
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 67
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 101
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 54
- Otero County Prison Facility: 475
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104
- Roswell Correctional Center: 223
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 164
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
Of the prison facilities that house federal detainees, the Otero County Prison Facility also has the most total cases.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 385
- Otero County Prison Facility: 426
- Otero County Processing Center: 193
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health also reported that slightly more than 100 congregate care facilities have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days. Those facilities are listed below.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Raton
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
- Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- Willow Manor in Deming
- Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Department of Health continues to encourage everyone to wear face coverings when in public and for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell to contact their medical care provider or the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.