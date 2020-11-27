NM hits another COVID-19 record, Department of Health reports 35 more deaths

New Mexico health officials announced Friday 2,076 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths related to the disease. This brought the total number of cases in New Mexico to 91,852 and 1,504 total deaths.

The 35 deaths were the most in a single day in New Mexico.

Officials also reported 874 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 31,102 have been deemed recovered from COVID-19.

The most recently reported cases by county are below. Bernalillo continues to outpace all other counties by a significant amount of cases.

746 new cases in Bernalillo County

86 new cases in Chaves County

57 new cases in Cibola County

21 new cases in Colfax County

46 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

98 new cases in Doña Ana County

55 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

98 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

25 new cases in Luna County

100 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

8 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

27 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

168 new cases in Sandoval County

121 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

145 new cases in Santa Fe County

28 new cases in Sierra County

16 new cases in Socorro County

31 new cases in Taos County

11 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

131 new cases in Valencia County

19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

The Department of health also broke down the most recent COVID-19 related deaths by county.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A second male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.

A male in his 40s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.

A female in her 90s from Curry County who was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.

A male in his 90s from Curry County who was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 80s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Quay County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.

A second male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Montecito in Santa Fe facility.

A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A second female in her 80s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 70s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

A second female in her 70s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

A third female in her 70s from Taos County who was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

A male in his 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County who was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

The department also reported that an area of Albuquerque’s west side has the most cases of COVID-19 in the state. The area with the least amount is a small section of the south east part of the state. The ten zip codes with the highest number of cases are below.

87121 – 130

87105 – 83

87031 – 75

87507 – 70

87114 – 66

87120 – 54

87124 – 53

87111 – 52

88203 – 49

88240 – 47

A breakdown of the total number of cases by county are also below.

Bernalillo County: 25,134

Catron County: 34

Chaves County: 4,368

Cibola County: 1,599

Colfax County: 194

Curry County: 3,084

De Baca County: 42

Doña Ana County: 12,976

Eddy County: 2,839

Grant County: 464

Guadalupe County: 119

Harding County: 6

Hidalgo County: 181

Lea County: 4,072

Lincoln County: 752

Los Alamos County: 129

Luna County: 1,886

McKinley County: 6,846

Mora County: 35

Otero County: 1,333

Quay County: 219

Rio Arriba County: 1,248

Roosevelt County: 961

Sandoval County: 4,823

San Juan County: 5,753

San Miguel County: 402

Santa Fe County: 4,838

Sierra County: 322

Socorro County: 591

Taos County: 794

Torrance County: 293

Union County: 114

Valencia County: 2,809

Of the prison facilities that house inmates held by the New Mexico Department of Corrections, the Otero County Prison Facility still has the most total cases, but most of those cases are deemed recovered.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 204

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 67

Lea County Correctional Facility: 146

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 101

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 54

Otero County Prison Facility: 475

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 164

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

Of the prison facilities that house federal detainees, the Otero County Prison Facility also has the most total cases.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 385

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health also reported that slightly more than 100 congregate care facilities have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days. Those facilities are listed below.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health continues to encourage everyone to wear face coverings when in public and for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell to contact their medical care provider or the Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.