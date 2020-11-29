DOH: 1,443 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths and big spike in hospitalizations

The state Department of Health reported 1,443 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The department also reported 23 additional deaths related to the disease.
On Sunday, the department reported 919 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 65 since Saturday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
Bernalillo county had the most new cases again, with 356. Only two other counties had 100 or more new cases: Doña Ana County (167) and Chaves County (135).
The department also reported 19 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.
DOH provided some information on each of the 13 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was a resident of The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.
- A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the state’s latest mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 95,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,540 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 32,050 are designated as recovered by the department.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 205 establishments as of Sunday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page showed 1,547,171 tests processed as of Sunday, an increase of 10,969 from Saturday’s total.
DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.
- 356 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 135 new cases in Chaves County
- 33 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Colfax County
- 33 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 167 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 19 new cases in Eddy County
- 15 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 67 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Lincoln County
- 10 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 9 new cases in Luna County
- 88 new cases in McKinley County
- 28 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Quay County
- 40 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 101 new cases in Sandoval County
- 82 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 92 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 13 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 14 new cases in Taos County
- 15 new cases in Torrance County
- 5 new cases in Union County
- 42 new cases in Valencia County
- 15 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Sunday.
The department identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County and one in Valencia County). One case previously reported as a resident of Union County was determined to be an inmate at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County, a case previously reported among inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County was determined to be a resident of Cibola County and two cases previously reported as inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility were determined to be residents of Otero County. These have all been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 26,194
- Catron County: 36
- Chaves County: 4,665
- Cibola County: 1,650
- Colfax County: 211
- Curry County: 3,157
- De Baca County: 44
- Doña Ana County: 13,356
- Eddy County: 2,952
- Grant County: 499
- Guadalupe County: 127
- Harding County: 6
- Hidalgo County: 185
- Lea County: 4,229
- Lincoln County: 778
- Los Alamos County: 142
- Luna County: 1,946
- McKinley County: 7,043
- Mora County: 35
- Otero County: 1,399
- Quay County: 230
- Rio Arriba County: 1,307
- Roosevelt County: 980
- Sandoval County: 5,090
- San Juan County: 5,917
- San Miguel County: 414
- Santa Fe County: 5,053
- Sierra County: 344
- Socorro County: 616
- Taos County: 816
- Torrance County: 311
- Union County: 118
- Valencia County: 2,951
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 385
- Otero County Prison Facility: 426
- Otero County Processing Center: 193
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 205
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 82
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 106
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 57
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104
- Roswell Correctional Center: 223
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 166
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 2
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
