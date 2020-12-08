Pearce reelected as NM GOP chairman

Steve Pearce was reelected as the Republican Party of New Mexico state chair Monday night. Pearce was one of four people running, including Albuquerque conservative radio personality and station owner Eddy Aragon.

The party said that Pearce won by 29 votes, though an earlier tally—which the party said was incomplete because of an error by the vendor—showed Pearce won by just one vote.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve again,” Pearce said in a statement after the vote. “We have accomplished a great deal, but there’s more work to be done. I am very excited to get our Party more unified, to expand its footprint in New Mexico and to make our Party even more inclusive and diverse. RPNM will work hard to keep conservative and family values strong here and defend all of our rights and freedoms.”

The Republican Party took the state’s 2nd Congressional District this year, but lost the race for U.S. Senate, two state Supreme Court seats and three Court of Appeals seats. These were all statewide positions on the ballot.

The Senate race was closer than many expected, though the win by Democrat Ben Ray Luján means Democrats have won six consecutive U.S. Senate elections.

Democrats gained one seat in the state Senate, and now have a 27 to 15 majority over Republicans, while Republicans gained at least one seat in the state House, with a second subject to a recount with the Democrat ahead by just 36 votes.

Of the state Republican Party’s eight leadership positions, four of them were filled by women, Monday night.

Former New Mexico state representative and New Mexico Board of Finance member Robert Aragon was elected to serve as the First Vice Chair and Robert Taylor Graham was elected to serve as the Second Vice Chair.

Ali Ennenga, who lost a bid for the New Mexico state House of Representatives in November, was elected as the First Congressional District Vice Chair.

Former Otero County Republican Party Chairwoman Amy Barela was elected to the Second Congressional District Vice Chair position.

Anita Statman of Santa Fe was elected as the Third Congressional District Vice Chair.

Mari Trujillo Spinelli of Albuquerque was elected to serve as secretary.

Leonard-David Chavez was elected as treasurer by acclimation.