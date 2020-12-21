NM continues slight downward trend, reports 826 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths

New Mexico health officials reported Monday an additional 826 cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.
Monday’s reported numbers seem to reflect a slight downward trend in cases and deaths, but also reflect a slight uptick in cases among inmates. Included in the latest reported cases were eight inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department.
In total, the state has seen 130,808 cases and 2,180 total deaths related to the disease.
According to state health officials, there are currently 796 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 55,803 people who have deemed recovered.
Bernalillo County again reported the most new cases in the state and accounted for more than 30 percent of the newly reported cases. Bernalillo County reported nearly three times as many cases as San Juan County, which had the second most cases on Monday.
- 293 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 27 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 10 new cases in Curry County
- 72 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 19 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 35 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 9 new cases in Luna County
- 41 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 17 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 51 new cases in Sandoval County
- 96 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in San Miguel County
- 43 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 28 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
Below is information on the newly reported deaths related to COVID-19.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cuesta Manor facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
Below are the ten zip codes that reported the most cases.
- 87121 – 76
- 87120 – 33
- 87105 – 27
- 87109 – 27
- 87401 – 27
- 88240 – 22
- 87114 – 19
- 87507 – 19
- 88008 – 18
- 87031 – 17
Bernalillo County has significantly more cases, cumulatively, than any other county. Each county’s cumulative totals are below.
- Bernalillo County: 37,561
- Catron County: 55
- Chaves County: 6,208
- Cibola County: 2,022
- Colfax County: 458
- Curry County: 3,785
- De Baca County: 82
- Doña Ana County: 16,235
- Eddy County: 4,043
- Grant County: 779
- Guadalupe County: 250
- Harding County: 7
- Hidalgo County: 219
- Lea County: 6,046
- Lincoln County: 974
- Los Alamos County: 244
- Luna County: 2,241
- McKinley County: 9,085
- Mora County: 84
- Otero County: 2,001
- Quay County: 322
- Rio Arriba County: 2,028
- Roosevelt County: 1,372
- Sandoval County: 7,415
- San Juan County: 8,915
- San Miguel County: 720
- Santa Fe County: 6,825
- Sierra County: 491
- Socorro County: 872
- Taos County: 1,078
- Torrance County: 434
- Union County: 184
- Valencia County: 4,502
Below are the cumulative totals of COVID-19 among inmates held by the state’s Corrections Department.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 269
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 214
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 95
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 169
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 185
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 138
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
Below are the cumulative numbers among detainees held by federal agencies.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 418
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The New Mexico Department of Health reported at least one case of COVID-19 during the past 28 days in the following congregate care facilities.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs