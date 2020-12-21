NM continues slight downward trend, reports 826 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths

New Mexico health officials reported Monday an additional 826 cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

Monday’s reported numbers seem to reflect a slight downward trend in cases and deaths, but also reflect a slight uptick in cases among inmates. Included in the latest reported cases were eight inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department.

In total, the state has seen 130,808 cases and 2,180 total deaths related to the disease.

According to state health officials, there are currently 796 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 55,803 people who have deemed recovered.

Bernalillo County again reported the most new cases in the state and accounted for more than 30 percent of the newly reported cases. Bernalillo County reported nearly three times as many cases as San Juan County, which had the second most cases on Monday.

293 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

10 new cases in Curry County

72 new cases in Doña Ana County

19 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

35 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in Luna County

41 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

11 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

51 new cases in Sandoval County

96 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

43 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

28 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

Below is information on the newly reported deaths related to COVID-19.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cuesta Manor facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

Below are the ten zip codes that reported the most cases.

87121 – 76

87120 – 33

87105 – 27

87109 – 27

87401 – 27

88240 – 22

87114 – 19

87507 – 19

88008 – 18

87031 – 17

Bernalillo County has significantly more cases, cumulatively, than any other county. Each county’s cumulative totals are below.

Bernalillo County: 37,561

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,208

Cibola County: 2,022

Colfax County: 458

Curry County: 3,785

De Baca County: 82

Doña Ana County: 16,235

Eddy County: 4,043

Grant County: 779

Guadalupe County: 250

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 219

Lea County: 6,046

Lincoln County: 974

Los Alamos County: 244

Luna County: 2,241

McKinley County: 9,085

Mora County: 84

Otero County: 2,001

Quay County: 322

Rio Arriba County: 2,028

Roosevelt County: 1,372

Sandoval County: 7,415

San Juan County: 8,915

San Miguel County: 720

Santa Fe County: 6,825

Sierra County: 491

Socorro County: 872

Taos County: 1,078

Torrance County: 434

Union County: 184

Valencia County: 4,502

Below are the cumulative totals of COVID-19 among inmates held by the state’s Corrections Department.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 269

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249

Lea County Correctional Facility: 214

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 95

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 169

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 185

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 138

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

Below are the cumulative numbers among detainees held by federal agencies.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 418

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The New Mexico Department of Health reported at least one case of COVID-19 during the past 28 days in the following congregate care facilities.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony’s Healthcare in Clovis

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs