State reports 1,174 new cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,174 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 40 related deaths. The state has identified a total of 133,242 cases and 2,243 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases with 337. Only two other counties reported more than 100 new cases: Doña Ana County (133) and San Juan County (102).

The state also identified 10 new cases of COVID-19 among inmates held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at various facilities across the state and one death among inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

DOH provided some information on each of the 40 newly reported deaths:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Woodmark at Uptown facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Elite Senior Care Kathryn House facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A third female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lotus Care Homes facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Guadalupe County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Lea County.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.

A female in her 50s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s. The individual was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

As of Wednesday, 809 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19, one fewer than reported Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH has designated 57,980 cases as recovered, an increase of 1,136 since Tuesday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 166 establishments as of Wednesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page showed 1,861,862 tests have been processed as of Wednesday, 10,080 more than on Tuesday.

The newly reported cases by county are:

337 new cases in Bernalillo County

36 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

16 new cases in Curry County

133 new cases in Doña Ana County

44 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

64 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

63 new cases in McKinley County

15 new cases in Mora County

5 new cases in Otero County

20 new cases in Rio Arriba County

17 new cases in Roosevelt County

72 new cases in Sandoval County

102 new cases in San Juan County

38 new cases in San Miguel County

51 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

12 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

12 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

46 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic by county, including those reported on Wednesday. Seven previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Grant County, one in Lea County and one in McKinley County). These have now been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 38,192

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,298

Cibola County: 2,083

Colfax County: 462

Curry County: 3,819

De Baca County: 83

Doña Ana County: 16,507

Eddy County: 4,156

Grant County: 798

Guadalupe County: 259

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 224

Lea County: 6,206

Lincoln County: 987

Los Alamos County: 249

Luna County: 2,260

McKinley County: 9,249

Mora County: 99

Otero County: 2,029

Quay County: 324

Rio Arriba County: 2,074

Roosevelt County: 1,397

Sandoval County: 7,570

San Juan County: 9,187

San Miguel County: 765

Santa Fe County: 6,897

Sierra County: 500

Socorro County: 889

Taos County: 1,093

Torrance County: 451

Union County: 185

Valencia County: 4,583

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 277

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249

Lea County Correctional Facility: 220

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 194

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 140

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 128 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs