DOH: 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 33 additional deaths related to the disease.
Also on Wednesday the state announced that one county, Catron County, met the criteria to operate at “yellow” level, which allows less restrictions than the other 32 counties that are operating under “red” level restrictions. DOH said that Catron County, Harding County, Los Alamos County and Quay county are all near the threshold for “green” level, the most relaxed.
Another 14 are near yellow level.
The levels are based on the confirmed cases per 100,000 residents and the average percent of COVID-19 tests over the previous two weeks.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 335. Two other counties had 100 or more new cases: Doña Ana County with 155 and San Juan County with 139.
On Wednesday, the department reported 792 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 14 people since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 33 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
- A male second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 30s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A second male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 50s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized..
- A male in his 40s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Quay County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 141,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,436 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 64,218 were designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,986 since Tuesday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 77 establishments as of Wednesday, five more than were listed on Tuesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,954,680 tests as of Wednesday, 8,395 more than reported on Tuesday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Wednesday, by county.
- 335 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 75 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 30 new cases in Curry County
- 155 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 45 new cases in Eddy County
- 24 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new case in Hidalgo County
- 75 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 21 new cases in Luna County
- 99 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 20 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 79 new cases in Sandoval County
- 139 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 79 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 19 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 38 new cases in Valencia County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.
Three previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (two in Lea County and one in Roosevelt County) and two previously reported cases in Otero County that were not lab confirmed. These have been removed.
- Bernalillo County: 40,373
- Catron County: 55
- Chaves County: 6,896
- Cibola County: 2,223
- Colfax County: 503
- Curry County: 4,001
- De Baca County: 92
- Doña Ana County: 17,358
- Eddy County: 4,500
- Grant County: 879
- Guadalupe County: 268
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 234
- Lea County: 6,573
- Lincoln County: 1,020
- Los Alamos County: 273
- Luna County: 2,337
- McKinley County: 9,713
- Mora County: 115
- Otero County: 2,125
- Quay County: 331
- Rio Arriba County: 2,232
- Roosevelt County: 1,500
- Sandoval County: 8,040
- San Juan County: 9,959
- San Miguel County: 834
- Santa Fe County: 7,283
- Sierra County: 524
- Socorro County: 949
- Taos County: 1,139
- Torrance County: 476
- Union County: 192
- Valencia County: 4,821
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 246
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 119 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque