DOH: 1,316 new COVID-19 cases, 33 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,316 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 33 additional deaths related to the disease.

Also on Wednesday the state announced that one county, Catron County, met the criteria to operate at “yellow” level, which allows less restrictions than the other 32 counties that are operating under “red” level restrictions. DOH said that Catron County, Harding County, Los Alamos County and Quay county are all near the threshold for “green” level, the most relaxed.

Another 14 are near yellow level.

The levels are based on the confirmed cases per 100,000 residents and the average percent of COVID-19 tests over the previous two weeks.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 335. Two other counties had 100 or more new cases: Doña Ana County with 155 and San Juan County with 139.

On Wednesday, the department reported 792 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 14 people since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 33 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.

A male second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 30s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A second male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 50s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized..

A male in his 40s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Quay County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 141,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,436 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 64,218 were designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,986 since Tuesday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 77 establishments as of Wednesday, five more than were listed on Tuesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,954,680 tests as of Wednesday, 8,395 more than reported on Tuesday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Wednesday, by county.

335 new cases in Bernalillo County

75 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

155 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

24 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new case in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

21 new cases in Luna County

99 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

14 new cases in Otero County

13 new cases in Rio Arriba County

20 new cases in Roosevelt County

79 new cases in Sandoval County

139 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

79 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

19 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

38 new cases in Valencia County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

Three previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (two in Lea County and one in Roosevelt County) and two previously reported cases in Otero County that were not lab confirmed. These have been removed.

Bernalillo County: 40,373

Catron County: 55

Chaves County: 6,896

Cibola County: 2,223

Colfax County: 503

Curry County: 4,001

De Baca County: 92

Doña Ana County: 17,358

Eddy County: 4,500

Grant County: 879

Guadalupe County: 268

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 234

Lea County: 6,573

Lincoln County: 1,020

Los Alamos County: 273

Luna County: 2,337

McKinley County: 9,713

Mora County: 115

Otero County: 2,125

Quay County: 331

Rio Arriba County: 2,232

Roosevelt County: 1,500

Sandoval County: 8,040

San Juan County: 9,959

San Miguel County: 834

Santa Fe County: 7,283

Sierra County: 524

Socorro County: 949

Taos County: 1,139

Torrance County: 476

Union County: 192

Valencia County: 4,821

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 246

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 119 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque