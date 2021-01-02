Hed: DOH: 1,252 additional COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths Saturday
The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,252 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 32 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Saturday, with 268. Three other counties had 100 or more new cases: San Juan County with 174; Doña Ana County with 117 and Eddy County with 104.
On Saturday, the department reported 662 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 129 people since Friday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 32 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque facility and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
- A female in her 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County who was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s Socorro County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s in Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was an inmate among NMCD inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 145,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,534 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 67,573 were designated as recovered by the department as of Saturday, an increase of 935 since Friday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 65 establishments as of Saturday, a decrease of two since Friday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,995,329 tests as of Saturday, 11,822 more than reported on Friday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Saturday, by county.
268 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 48 new cases in Chaves County
- 18 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 30 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 117 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 104 new cases in Eddy County
- 20 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 48 new cases in Lea County
- 18 new cases in Lincoln County
- 12 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 25 new cases in Luna County
- 74 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Quay County
- 35 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 74 new cases in Sandoval County
- 174 new cases in San Juan County
- 16 new cases in San Miguel County
- 49 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 22 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 20 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 34 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
DOH previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, three Sandoval County) and nine cases that were not lab-confirmed (two in Bernalillo County and seven in Doña Ana County) – these now have been corrected, according to DOH. One case previously reported in Union County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility and is now reported as such. The following are the total number of cases per county:
- Bernalillo County: 41,385
- Catron County: 59
- Chaves County: 7,075
- Cibola County: 2,296
- Colfax County: 527
- Curry County: 4,127
- De Baca County: 98
- Doña Ana County: 17,746
- Eddy County: 4,690
- Grant County: 941
- Guadalupe County: 283
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 243
- Lea County: 6,799
- Lincoln County: 1,061
- Los Alamos County: 298
- Luna County: 2,395
- McKinley County: 9,955
- Mora County: 124
- Otero County: 2,177
- Quay County: 338
- Rio Arriba County: 2,349
- Roosevelt County: 1,533
- Sandoval County: 8,338
- San Juan County: 10,482
- San Miguel County: 877
- Santa Fe County: 7,464
- Sierra County: 558
- Socorro County: 963
- Taos County: 1,174
- Torrance County: 491
- Union County: 191
- Valencia County: 4,962
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 248
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque