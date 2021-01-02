Hed: DOH: 1,252 additional COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths Saturday

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 1,252 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 32 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Saturday, with 268. Three other counties had 100 or more new cases: San Juan County with 174; Doña Ana County with 117 and Eddy County with 104.

On Saturday, the department reported 662 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 129 people since Friday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 32 newly reported deaths.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque facility and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County who was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s Socorro County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s in Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was an inmate among NMCD inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 145,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,534 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 67,573 were designated as recovered by the department as of Saturday, an increase of 935 since Friday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 65 establishments as of Saturday, a decrease of two since Friday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 1,995,329 tests as of Saturday, 11,822 more than reported on Friday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Saturday, by county.

268 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

48 new cases in Chaves County

18 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

117 new cases in Doña Ana County

104 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

48 new cases in Lea County

18 new cases in Lincoln County

12 new cases in Los Alamos County

25 new cases in Luna County

74 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

10 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

35 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

74 new cases in Sandoval County

174 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

49 new cases in Santa Fe County

22 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

20 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

34 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

DOH previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, three Sandoval County) and nine cases that were not lab-confirmed (two in Bernalillo County and seven in Doña Ana County) – these now have been corrected, according to DOH. One case previously reported in Union County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility and is now reported as such. The following are the total number of cases per county:

Bernalillo County: 41,385

Catron County: 59

Chaves County: 7,075

Cibola County: 2,296

Colfax County: 527

Curry County: 4,127

De Baca County: 98

Doña Ana County: 17,746

Eddy County: 4,690

Grant County: 941

Guadalupe County: 283

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 243

Lea County: 6,799

Lincoln County: 1,061

Los Alamos County: 298

Luna County: 2,395

McKinley County: 9,955

Mora County: 124

Otero County: 2,177

Quay County: 338

Rio Arriba County: 2,349

Roosevelt County: 1,533

Sandoval County: 8,338

San Juan County: 10,482

San Miguel County: 877

Santa Fe County: 7,464

Sierra County: 558

Socorro County: 963

Taos County: 1,174

Torrance County: 491

Union County: 191

Valencia County: 4,962

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 248

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque