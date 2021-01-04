DOH: 936 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 936 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 23 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Monday, with 279. Doña Ana County was the only other county with 100 or more cases, with 116.
On Monday, the department reported 703 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 13 people since Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 23 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Mora County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Otero County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 147,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,574 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 69,903 were designated as recovered by the department as of Monday, an increase of 1,027 since Sunday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 76 establishments as of Monday, three fewer than were listed on Sunday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Gating criteria
The state has recently seen an uptick in positivity rate, as the total number of tests, on a seven-day rolling average, had a large drop over the holidays.
The positivity rate reached 14.2 percent, on a seven-day rolling average, as of Jan. 2. As of Jan. 3, the average number of tests on a seven-day rolling average reached 10,530 on a seven-day rolling average, after being over 14,000 on Dec. 24.
The total number of cases on a seven-day rolling average was 930 as of Dec. 28 on a seven-day rolling average. This can lag behind by several days because some labs take longer to conduct or report tests.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,012,759 tests as of Monday, 6,591 more than reported on Sunday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Monday, by county.
- 279 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 40 new cases in Chaves County
- 19 new cases in Cibola County
- 11 new cases in Colfax County
- 33 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 116 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 44 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 72 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 34 new cases in McKinley County
- 18 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 54 new cases in Sandoval County
- 69 new cases in San Juan County
- 10 new cases in San Miguel County
- 63 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 24 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.
Thirteen previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (five in Chaves County, five in Sandoval County and one in each of Doña Ana, Guadalupe and Hidalgo counties) and two previously reported cases in Doña Ana County that were not lab confirmed. These have been corrected.
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 248
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 226
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 214
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 108 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque