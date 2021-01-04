DOH: 936 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 936 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 23 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Monday, with 279. Doña Ana County was the only other county with 100 or more cases, with 116.

On Monday, the department reported 703 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 13 people since Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 23 newly reported deaths.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County.

A male in his 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Mora County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Otero County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 147,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,574 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 69,903 were designated as recovered by the department as of Monday, an increase of 1,027 since Sunday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 76 establishments as of Monday, three fewer than were listed on Sunday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The state has recently seen an uptick in positivity rate, as the total number of tests, on a seven-day rolling average, had a large drop over the holidays.

The positivity rate reached 14.2 percent, on a seven-day rolling average, as of Jan. 2. As of Jan. 3, the average number of tests on a seven-day rolling average reached 10,530 on a seven-day rolling average, after being over 14,000 on Dec. 24.

The total number of cases on a seven-day rolling average was 930 as of Dec. 28 on a seven-day rolling average. This can lag behind by several days because some labs take longer to conduct or report tests.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,012,759 tests as of Monday, 6,591 more than reported on Sunday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Monday, by county.

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.

Thirteen previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (five in Chaves County, five in Sandoval County and one in each of Doña Ana, Guadalupe and Hidalgo counties) and two previously reported cases in Doña Ana County that were not lab confirmed. These have been corrected.

279 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

40 new cases in Chaves County

19 new cases in Cibola County

11 new cases in Colfax County

33 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

116 new cases in Doña Ana County

44 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

72 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Luna County

34 new cases in McKinley County

18 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

54 new cases in Sandoval County

69 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

63 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

24 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 248

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 226

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 214

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 108 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mariah House in Albuquerque

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque