DOH: 1,201 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,201 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 20 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Tuesday, with 484. Two other counties had 100 or more newly reported cases: Doña Ana County with 117 and San Juan County with 104.

On Tuesday, the department reported 740 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 37 people since Monday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 20 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living facility in Carlsbad.

A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.

A female in her 90s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 148,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,594 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 70,737 were designated as recovered by the department as of Tuesday, an increase of 834 since Monday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 71 establishments as of Tuesday, five fewer than were listed on Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,023,459 tests as of Tuesday, 10,700 more than reported on Monday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Tuesday, by county.

484 new cases in Bernalillo County

47 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

2 new cases in Colfax County

15 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

117 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

58 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

93 new cases in McKinley County

26 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

78 new cases in Sandoval County

104 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

28 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.

Sixteen previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (seven in Sandoval County, five in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County and two in Santa Fe County) and one previously reported case in Santa Fe County was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 42,490

Catron County: 59

Chaves County: 7,188

Cibola County: 2,336

Colfax County: 543

Curry County: 4,192

De Baca County: 103

Doña Ana County: 18,097

Eddy County: 4,813

Grant County: 974

Guadalupe County: 284

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 254

Lea County: 6,987

Lincoln County: 1,088

Los Alamos County: 301

Luna County: 2,416

McKinley County: 10,124

Mora County: 125

Otero County: 2,231

Quay County: 345

Rio Arriba County: 2,396

Roosevelt County: 1,560

Sandoval County: 8,530

San Juan County: 10,724

San Miguel County: 898

Santa Fe County: 7,583

Sierra County: 582

Socorro County: 967

Taos County: 1,188

Torrance County: 506

Union County: 195

Valencia County: 5,030

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 248

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 227

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 214

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 107 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque