DOH: 1,496 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths; second-most deaths in a single day

The state Department of Health reported 1,496 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 47 additional deaths related to the disease.
The 47 deaths were the second-most reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The state reported 48 deaths on Dec. 17.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 443. Three other counties had 100 or more newly reported cases: Doña Ana County with 164, San Juan County with 154 and Santa Fe County with 103.
On Wednesday, the department reported 712 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 28 people since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 47 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A fourth male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the North Ridge Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A second male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Curry County who was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A second male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A female in her 60s from Torrance County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 149,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,641 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 72,089 were designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,352 since Tuesday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 77 establishments as of Wednesday, six more than were listed on Tuesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,032,578 tests as of Wednesday, 9,119 more than reported on Tuesday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Wednesday, by county.
- 443 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 76 new cases in Chaves County
- 14 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 13 new cases in Curry County
- 164 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 14 new cases in Eddy County
- 23 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 56 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 15 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 82 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 28 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 93 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 96 new cases in Sandoval County
- 154 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 103 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 15 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 57 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.
Seven previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Otero County, one in Rio Arriba County and one in San Juan County). Three previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (two in Roosevelt County and one in Bernalillo County). One case previously reported in Lea County was determined to be an out-of-state resident These have been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 42,929
- Catron County: 60
- Chaves County: 7,264
- Cibola County: 2,350
- Colfax County: 549
- Curry County: 4,205
- De Baca County: 103
- Doña Ana County: 18,259
- Eddy County: 4,827
- Grant County: 997
- Guadalupe County: 290
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 258
- Lea County: 7,042
- Lincoln County: 1,090
- Los Alamos County: 316
- Luna County: 2,421
- McKinley County: 10,206
- Mora County: 126
- Otero County: 2,258
- Quay County: 346
- Rio Arriba County: 2,488
- Roosevelt County: 1,561
- Sandoval County: 8,625
- San Juan County: 10,877
- San Miguel County: 904
- Santa Fe County: 7,688
- Sierra County: 583
- Socorro County: 976
- Taos County: 1,203
- Torrance County: 510
- Union County: 195
- Valencia County: 5,087
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 248
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 227
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 214
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 104 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque