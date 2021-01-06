DOH: 1,496 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths; second-most deaths in a single day

The state Department of Health reported 1,496 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 47 additional deaths related to the disease.

The 47 deaths were the second-most reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The state reported 48 deaths on Dec. 17.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 443. Three other counties had 100 or more newly reported cases: Doña Ana County with 164, San Juan County with 154 and Santa Fe County with 103.

On Wednesday, the department reported 712 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 28 people since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 47 newly reported deaths.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A fourth male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the North Ridge Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A second male in his 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.

A female in her 60s from Curry County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Curry County who was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.

A second male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 60s from Torrance County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 149,984 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,641 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 72,089 were designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,352 since Tuesday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 77 establishments as of Wednesday, six more than were listed on Tuesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,032,578 tests as of Wednesday, 9,119 more than reported on Tuesday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Wednesday, by county.

443 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

76 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

13 new cases in Curry County

164 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

56 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

15 new cases in Los Alamos County

5 new cases in Luna County

82 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

28 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

93 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

96 new cases in Sandoval County

154 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

103 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

57 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

Seven previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Otero County, one in Rio Arriba County and one in San Juan County). Three previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (two in Roosevelt County and one in Bernalillo County). One case previously reported in Lea County was determined to be an out-of-state resident These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 42,929

Catron County: 60

Chaves County: 7,264

Cibola County: 2,350

Colfax County: 549

Curry County: 4,205

De Baca County: 103

Doña Ana County: 18,259

Eddy County: 4,827

Grant County: 997

Guadalupe County: 290

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 258

Lea County: 7,042

Lincoln County: 1,090

Los Alamos County: 316

Luna County: 2,421

McKinley County: 10,206

Mora County: 126

Otero County: 2,258

Quay County: 346

Rio Arriba County: 2,488

Roosevelt County: 1,561

Sandoval County: 8,625

San Juan County: 10,877

San Miguel County: 904

Santa Fe County: 7,688

Sierra County: 583

Socorro County: 976

Taos County: 1,203

Torrance County: 510

Union County: 195

Valencia County: 5,087

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 248

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 227

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 214

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 104 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque