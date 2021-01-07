Cases continue to grow: 1,841 new COVID-19 cases, 39 additional deaths on Thursday

The number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico continued to grow on Thursday, when the state Department of Health reported 1,841 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 39 additional deaths related to the disease.

The seven-day average number of cases, according to calculations by the Albuquerque Journal, rose to 1,280. The one-day number was the highest since Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Thursday, with 449. Five other counties had 100 or more newly reported cases: San Juan County (231), Sandoval County (143), Eddy County (131), Santa Fe County (131) and Doña Ana County (117).

DOH also reported 17 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.

On Thursday, the department reported 722 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 10 people since Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 39 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Hannett House facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Colfax County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Grant County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Vista facility in Silver City.

A female in her 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Miguel County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sierra County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Torrance County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 151,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,680 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 74,235 were designated as recovered by the department as of Thursday, an increase of 2,146 since Wednesday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 83 establishments as of Thursday, six more than were listed on Wednesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,048,336 tests as of Thursday, 15,758 more than reported on Wednesday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Thursday, by county.

449 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

77 new cases in Chaves County

23 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

35 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

117 new cases in Doña Ana County

131 new cases in Eddy County

33 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Hidalgo County

47 new cases in Lea County

19 new cases in Lincoln County

11 new cases in Los Alamos County

24 new cases in Luna County

69 new cases in McKinley County

52 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

73 new cases in Rio Arriba County

24 new cases in Roosevelt County

143 new cases in Sandoval County

231 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

131 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

5 new cases in Union County

65 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

16 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Thursday.

Four previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (two in Otero County, one in Chaves County and one in Valencia County) and two previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (one in Guadalupe County and one in Luna County). These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 43,382

Catron County: 61

Chaves County: 7,339

Cibola County: 2,373

Colfax County: 556

Curry County: 4,240

De Baca County: 104

Doña Ana County: 18,376

Eddy County: 4,958

Grant County: 1,030

Guadalupe County: 291

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 265

Lea County: 7,089

Lincoln County: 1,109

Los Alamos County: 327

Luna County: 2,444

McKinley County: 10,275

Mora County: 126

Otero County: 2,308

Quay County: 348

Rio Arriba County: 2,561

Roosevelt County: 1,586

Sandoval County: 8,766

San Juan County: 11,108

San Miguel County: 916

Santa Fe County: 7,819

Sierra County: 594

Socorro County: 980

Taos County: 1,216

Torrance County: 515

Union County: 200

Valencia County: 5,149

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 248

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 227

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 215

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 22

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 100 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs