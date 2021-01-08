DOH: 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,645 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 30 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Friday, with 430. Two other counties had 100 or more cases, Doña Ana County with 202 and San Juan County with 182. McKinley County was the next highest, with 99.
DOH also reported two new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.
On Friday, the department reported 703 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 19 people since Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 30 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes San Pedro facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 40s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Colfax County.
- A male in his 40s from Curry County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A female in her 60s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Quay County.
- A female in her 30s from Rio Arriba County.
- A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 153,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,710 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 75,883 were designated as recovered by the department as of Friday, an increase of 1,648 since Thursday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 89 establishments as of Friday, six more than were listed on Thursday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Gating criteria
The number of cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 1,138 as of Jan. 1, the last day that full numbers are available. The state uses the date of the specimen collection for its gating criteria calculator, which lags because some labs take longer to process and report test results to the state.
The spread rate, which had been below the state’s goal of 1.05 or lower, reached 1.12 as of Jan. 7. That’s the calculation of how many people each person with COVID-19 will spread the disease to; anything over 1.0 means the cases are increasing.
The positivity rate among tests also continued to rise, reaching 14.2 percent as of Jan. 2. The state’s goal is to keep this at or below 5 percent.
The number of tests also dropped dramatically, to 10,530 on a seven-day rolling average as of Jan. 3, after the number was well over 14,000 in mid-December.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,061,985 tests as of Friday, 13,649 more than reported on Thursday.
The new positive cases represented 12.05 percent of the total newly processed tests.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Friday, by county.
- 430 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 76 new cases in Chaves County
- 22 new cases in Cibola County
- 30 new cases in Colfax County
- 53 new cases in Curry County
- 5 new cases in De Baca County
- 202 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 57 new cases in Eddy County
- 20 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 55 new cases in Lea County
- 19 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 19 new cases in Luna County
- 99 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 19 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 13 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 95 new cases in Sandoval County
- 182 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in San Miguel County
- 81 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 13 new cases in Socorro County
- 12 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 57 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Friday.
Seven previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County and one in each of Doña Ana, San Juan and Sierra counties) and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 43,807
- Catron County: 62
- Chaves County: 7,415
- Cibola County: 2,395
- Colfax County: 586
- Curry County: 4,293
- De Baca County: 109
- Doña Ana County: 18,577
- Eddy County: 5,015
- Grant County: 1,050
- Guadalupe County: 295
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 270
- Lea County: 7,144
- Lincoln County: 1,128
- Los Alamos County: 334
- Luna County: 2,463
- McKinley County: 10,374
- Mora County: 131
- Otero County: 2,327
- Quay County: 356
- Rio Arriba County: 2,587
- Roosevelt County: 1,599
- Sandoval County: 8,861
- San Juan County: 11,289
- San Miguel County: 931
- Santa Fe County: 7,901
- Sierra County: 600
- Socorro County: 993
- Taos County: 1,228
- Torrance County: 519
- Union County: 201
- Valencia County: 5,206
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 249
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 227
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 215
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 22
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 100 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs