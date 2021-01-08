DOH: 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,645 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 30 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Friday, with 430. Two other counties had 100 or more cases, Doña Ana County with 202 and San Juan County with 182. McKinley County was the next highest, with 99.

DOH also reported two new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.

On Friday, the department reported 703 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 19 people since Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 30 newly reported deaths.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes San Pedro facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 40s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Colfax County.

A male in his 40s from Curry County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.

A female in her 60s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Otero County.

A male in his 60s from Otero County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Quay County.

A female in her 30s from Rio Arriba County.

A male in his 40s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 153,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,710 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 75,883 were designated as recovered by the department as of Friday, an increase of 1,648 since Thursday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 89 establishments as of Friday, six more than were listed on Thursday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The number of cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 1,138 as of Jan. 1, the last day that full numbers are available. The state uses the date of the specimen collection for its gating criteria calculator, which lags because some labs take longer to process and report test results to the state.

The spread rate, which had been below the state’s goal of 1.05 or lower, reached 1.12 as of Jan. 7. That’s the calculation of how many people each person with COVID-19 will spread the disease to; anything over 1.0 means the cases are increasing.

The positivity rate among tests also continued to rise, reaching 14.2 percent as of Jan. 2. The state’s goal is to keep this at or below 5 percent.

The number of tests also dropped dramatically, to 10,530 on a seven-day rolling average as of Jan. 3, after the number was well over 14,000 in mid-December.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,061,985 tests as of Friday, 13,649 more than reported on Thursday.

The new positive cases represented 12.05 percent of the total newly processed tests.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Friday, by county.

430 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

76 new cases in Chaves County

22 new cases in Cibola County

30 new cases in Colfax County

53 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in De Baca County

202 new cases in Doña Ana County

57 new cases in Eddy County

20 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

19 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

99 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

19 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

27 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Roosevelt County

95 new cases in Sandoval County

182 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in San Miguel County

81 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

13 new cases in Socorro County

12 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

57 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Friday.

Seven previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County and one in each of Doña Ana, San Juan and Sierra counties) and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 43,807

Catron County: 62

Chaves County: 7,415

Cibola County: 2,395

Colfax County: 586

Curry County: 4,293

De Baca County: 109

Doña Ana County: 18,577

Eddy County: 5,015

Grant County: 1,050

Guadalupe County: 295

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 270

Lea County: 7,144

Lincoln County: 1,128

Los Alamos County: 334

Luna County: 2,463

McKinley County: 10,374

Mora County: 131

Otero County: 2,327

Quay County: 356

Rio Arriba County: 2,587

Roosevelt County: 1,599

Sandoval County: 8,861

San Juan County: 11,289

San Miguel County: 931

Santa Fe County: 7,901

Sierra County: 600

Socorro County: 993

Taos County: 1,228

Torrance County: 519

Union County: 201

Valencia County: 5,206

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 419

Otero County Prison Facility: 431

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 249

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174

Roswell Correctional Center: 227

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 215

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 22

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 100 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs