State moves to phase 1B of vaccination plan

The state Department of Health released its plan on further vaccination efforts in the state, saying the state moved past phase 1A, which featured vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and residents and employees at long term care facilities, to phase 1B.

Under phase 1B, those 76 years of age or older, those 15 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19, frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely, educators and other school employees and vulnerable populations such as those at congregate care facilities are now eligible to join those part of phase 1A in getting vaccinations.

“DOH is pleased to release New Mexico’s vaccination plan – and to provide the clarity that New Mexicans seek about this critical effort,” Department of Health Secretary-designate Dr. Tracie Collins said.

The department said Collins would have further remarks in a remote press conference on Monday.

Earlier this week, Collins said exact numbers were not available because not all providers had reported their vaccination numbers, but the state estimated that about 60 percent of the 106,500 doses the state received from the federal government had been administered.

At the same time, DOH announced who would be eligible under phase 1C and phase 2 of the state’s vaccination plan.

For phase 1C, those 60 years of age or older and essential workers would be eligible. Under phase 2, all persons 16 years of age or older will be eligible.

Neither the Moderna nor the Pfizer vaccines have been approved under the FDA’s emergency use authorization for those younger than 16.

All the information on the vaccine process is available on a state Department of Health website, https://cv.nmhealth.org/covid-vaccine/.

Those who wish to register for the vaccine and be informed when they can schedule an appointment can do so at https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/.