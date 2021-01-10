DOH: Over 2,700 new COVID cases, 39 additional deaths over the weekend

The state Department of Health reported 2,715 new cases of COVID-19 this weekend, along with 39 additional deaths related to the disease.

DOH reported 1,507 new cases and 22 additional deaths on Saturday and 1,208 new cases and 17 additional deaths on Sunday.

On Sunday, the department reported 682 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 21 people since Friday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH has now found 156,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,749 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 77,731 were designated as recovered by the department as of Sunday, an increase of 1,848 since Friday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 95 establishments as of Sunday, seven more than were listed on Friday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,093,575 tests as of Sunday, 31,590 more than reported on Friday.

The new positive cases represented 8.59 percent of the tests reported this weekend.

DOH reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Sunday.

Eleven previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, three in Lea County, two in Sandoval, two in San Juan County and one in Grant County) and three previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (one in each of Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties). These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 44,177

Catron County: 64

Chaves County: 7,475

Cibola County: 2,414

Colfax County: 592

Curry County: 4,315

De Baca County: 109

Doña Ana County: 18,740

Eddy County: 5,087

Grant County: 1,070

Guadalupe County: 298

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 272

Lea County: 7,230

Lincoln County: 1,143

Los Alamos County: 340

Luna County: 2,479

McKinley County: 10,467

Mora County: 133

Otero County: 2,371

Quay County: 362

Rio Arriba County: 2,635

Roosevelt County: 1,610

Sandoval County: 8,952

San Juan County: 11,405

San Miguel County: 947

Santa Fe County: 8,009

Sierra County: 617

Socorro County: 1,001

Taos County: 1,247

Torrance County: 521

Union County: 201

Valencia County: 5,253

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 422

Otero County Prison Facility: 432

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 250

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 165

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175

Roswell Correctional Center: 227

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 22

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 100 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista in Silver City

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs