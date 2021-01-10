DOH: Over 2,700 new COVID cases, 39 additional deaths over the weekend

The state Department of Health reported 2,715 new cases of COVID-19 this weekend, along with 39 additional deaths related to the disease.
DOH reported 1,507 new cases and 22 additional deaths on Saturday and 1,208 new cases and 17 additional deaths on Sunday.
On Sunday, the department reported 682 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 21 people since Friday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH has now found 156,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,749 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 77,731 were designated as recovered by the department as of Sunday, an increase of 1,848 since Friday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 95 establishments as of Sunday, seven more than were listed on Friday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,093,575 tests as of Sunday, 31,590 more than reported on Friday.
The new positive cases represented 8.59 percent of the tests reported this weekend.
DOH reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Sunday.
Eleven previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, three in Lea County, two in Sandoval, two in San Juan County and one in Grant County) and three previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (one in each of Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties). These have been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 44,177
- Catron County: 64
- Chaves County: 7,475
- Cibola County: 2,414
- Colfax County: 592
- Curry County: 4,315
- De Baca County: 109
- Doña Ana County: 18,740
- Eddy County: 5,087
- Grant County: 1,070
- Guadalupe County: 298
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 272
- Lea County: 7,230
- Lincoln County: 1,143
- Los Alamos County: 340
- Luna County: 2,479
- McKinley County: 10,467
- Mora County: 133
- Otero County: 2,371
- Quay County: 362
- Rio Arriba County: 2,635
- Roosevelt County: 1,610
- Sandoval County: 8,952
- San Juan County: 11,405
- San Miguel County: 947
- Santa Fe County: 8,009
- Sierra County: 617
- Socorro County: 1,001
- Taos County: 1,247
- Torrance County: 521
- Union County: 201
- Valencia County: 5,253
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 422
- Otero County Prison Facility: 432
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 250
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 165
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175
- Roswell Correctional Center: 227
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 22
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 100 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs