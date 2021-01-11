933 new COVID-19 cases in NM on Monday, 15 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported 933 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 15 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Monday, with 261. Doña Ana County was the only other county with 100 or more cases, with 102.

DOH also reported six new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.

On Monday, the department reported 704 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 22 people since Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 19 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Miguel County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s who was hospitalized and was an inmate at the McKinley County Correctional Facility.

A male in his 60s who was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 157,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,764 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 78,826 were designated as recovered by the department as of Monday, an increase of 1,095 since Sunday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 78 establishments as of Monday, 17 fewer than were listed on Sunday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The number of cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 1,223 as of Jan. 5, the last day that full numbers are available. The state uses the date of the specimen collection for its gating criteria calculator, which lags because some labs take longer to process and report test results to the state.

The positivity rate among tests also continued to rise, reaching 12.1 percent as of Jan. 7. The state’s goal is to keep this at or below 5 percent.

The number of tests increased to 11,203 on a seven-day rolling average as of Jan. 7, after the number was well over 14,000 in mid-December, and was as low as 10,140 on Dec. 31.

The spread rate, which had been below the state’s goal of 1.05 or lower, reached 1.15 as of Jan. 9. That’s the calculation of how many people each person with COVID-19 will spread the disease to; anything over 1.0 means the cases are increasing.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,101,155 tests as of Monday, 7,580 more than reported on Sunday.

The new positive cases represented 12.3 percent of the total newly processed tests.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Monday, by county.

261 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

33 new cases in Curry County

102 new cases in Doña Ana County

34 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

20 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

21 new cases in Luna County

40 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

40 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

56 new cases in Sandoval County

69 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

69 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

40 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.

Three previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County and one in Santa Fe County) One case previously reported as a resident of Otero County was determined to be among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility. These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 44,698

Catron County: 64

Chaves County: 7,552

Cibola County: 2,431

Colfax County: 600

Curry County: 4,373

De Baca County: 112

Doña Ana County: 18,996

Eddy County: 5,218

Grant County: 1,107

Guadalupe County: 303

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 278

Lea County: 7,316

Lincoln County: 1,173

Los Alamos County: 348

Luna County: 2,526

McKinley County: 10,569

Mora County: 134

Otero County: 2,439

Quay County: 366

Rio Arriba County: 2,696

Roosevelt County: 1,640

Sandoval County: 9,087

San Juan County: 11,576

San Miguel County: 960

Santa Fe County: 8,139

Sierra County: 617

Socorro County: 1,009

Taos County: 1,274

Torrance County: 527

Union County: 202

Valencia County: 5,311

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 422

Otero County Prison Facility: 433

Otero County Processing Center: 195

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 250

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 165

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175

Roswell Correctional Center: 227

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 48

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 95 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Correction: We did not update the total number of tests or percentage of positive tests in the original post. This has been corrected.