Second straight day of fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in NM

The state of New Mexico had fewer than 1,000 reported cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day, possibly a sign that cases may be dropping, though the number of those hospitalized with the disease ticked up.

The state Department of Health reported 893 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 30 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Tuesday, with 231. Doña Ana County was the only other county with 100 or more cases, with 105.

DOH also reported 23 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.

On Tuesday, the department reported 715 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 11 people since Monday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 30 newly reported deaths.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A male in his 90s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 80s from Hidalgo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Mora County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 157,974 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,794 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 80,580 were designated as recovered by the department as of Tuesday, an increase of 1,754 since Monday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 89 establishments as of Tuesday, 11 more than were listed on Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,113,785 tests as of Tuesday, 12,630 more than reported on Monday.

The new positive cases represented 7.07 percent of the total newly processed tests.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Tuesday, by county.

231 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

35 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

22 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

105 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

18 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

60 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

31 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

89 new cases in Sandoval County

88 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

11 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

3 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

29 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center

9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.

Six previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County). These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 44,923

Catron County: 66

Chaves County: 7,587

Cibola County: 2,439

Colfax County: 603

Curry County: 4,394

De Baca County: 114

Doña Ana County: 19,100

Eddy County: 5,257

Grant County: 1,115

Guadalupe County: 304

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 278

Lea County: 7,335

Lincoln County: 1,178

Los Alamos County: 350

Luna County: 2,532

McKinley County: 10,631

Mora County: 134

Otero County: 2,449

Quay County: 367

Rio Arriba County: 2,727

Roosevelt County: 1,652

Sandoval County: 9,176

San Juan County: 11,664

San Miguel County: 966

Santa Fe County: 8,176

Sierra County: 628

Socorro County: 1,011

Taos County: 1,277

Torrance County: 530

Union County: 203

Valencia County: 5,339

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 422

Otero County Prison Facility: 433

Otero County Processing Center: 195

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 260

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 57

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 92 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs