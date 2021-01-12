Second straight day of fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in NM

The state of New Mexico had fewer than 1,000 reported cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day, possibly a sign that cases may be dropping, though the number of those hospitalized with the disease ticked up.
The state Department of Health reported 893 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 30 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Tuesday, with 231. Doña Ana County was the only other county with 100 or more cases, with 105.
DOH also reported 23 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections.
On Tuesday, the department reported 715 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 11 people since Monday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 30 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 90s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 80s from Hidalgo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Mora County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 157,974 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,794 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 80,580 were designated as recovered by the department as of Tuesday, an increase of 1,754 since Monday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 89 establishments as of Tuesday, 11 more than were listed on Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,113,785 tests as of Tuesday, 12,630 more than reported on Monday.
The new positive cases represented 7.07 percent of the total newly processed tests.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Tuesday, by county.
- 231 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 35 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 22 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 105 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 39 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 18 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 60 new cases in McKinley County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 31 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 89 new cases in Sandoval County
- 88 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in San Miguel County
- 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 11 new cases in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 29 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 10 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
- 9 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.
Six previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, one in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County). These have been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 44,923
- Catron County: 66
- Chaves County: 7,587
- Cibola County: 2,439
- Colfax County: 603
- Curry County: 4,394
- De Baca County: 114
- Doña Ana County: 19,100
- Eddy County: 5,257
- Grant County: 1,115
- Guadalupe County: 304
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 278
- Lea County: 7,335
- Lincoln County: 1,178
- Los Alamos County: 350
- Luna County: 2,532
- McKinley County: 10,631
- Mora County: 134
- Otero County: 2,449
- Quay County: 367
- Rio Arriba County: 2,727
- Roosevelt County: 1,652
- Sandoval County: 9,176
- San Juan County: 11,664
- San Miguel County: 966
- Santa Fe County: 8,176
- Sierra County: 628
- Socorro County: 1,011
- Taos County: 1,277
- Torrance County: 530
- Union County: 203
- Valencia County: 5,339
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 422
- Otero County Prison Facility: 433
- Otero County Processing Center: 195
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 260
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 57
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 92 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs