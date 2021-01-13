One county moves into “green” as state reports 1,151 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

One New Mexico county moved to the “green” level of restrictions and another moved to yellow on Wednesday.
The rest of the state’s counties are at the “red” level. Harding County moved to green level after meeting both of the state’s metrics on the number of cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, while Union County’s positivity rate met the metric but the overall number of cases did not, so it is in the yellow level.
The state updates the level of restrictions every other Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 1,151 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 13 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 352. Doña Ana County reported 127 new cases and San Juan County reported 102 new cases.
DOH also reported 53 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, 28 of which were at the Lea County Correctional Facility, and three among individuals held by federal agencies.
On Wednesday, the department reported 702 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 13 people since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 30 newly reported deaths.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Hilldale House facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society in Grants.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 100s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Grant County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 159,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,807 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 81,603 were designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,023 since Tuesday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 82 establishments as of Wednesday, seven fewer than were listed on Tuesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Gating criteria
The number of cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 1,253 as of Jan. 7, the last day for which full numbers are available. The state uses the date of the specimen collection (or, the date that the test was administered) for its gating criteria calculator, which lags because some labs take longer to process and report test results to the state.
The positivity rate among tests had a large drop, to 11 percent as of Jan. 12. This is still well above the state’s goal of at or below 5 percent.
The number of tests increased to 13,199 on a seven-day rolling average as of Jan. 12, continuing the sharp rise after a lull over the holidays.
The spread rate reached 1.05, which is equal to the state’s gating criteria, as of Jan. 11. That’s the calculation of how many people each person with COVID-19 will spread the disease to; anything over 1.0 means the cases are increasing.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,113,785 tests as of Wednesday, 11,205 more than reported on Tuesday.
The new positive cases represented 10.27 percent of the total newly processed tests.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Wednesday, by county.
- 352 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 17 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Colfax County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 127 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 45 new cases in Eddy County
- 11 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 28 new cases in Luna County
- 69 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 20 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 44 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 79 new cases in Sandoval County
- 102 new cases in San Juan County
- 21 new cases in San Miguel County
- 74 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 5 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 32 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 48 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.
Six previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (three in Doña Ana County, two in Bernalillo County and one in San Juan County). These have been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 45,273
- Catron County: 67
- Chaves County: 7,604
- Cibola County: 2,447
- Colfax County: 610
- Curry County: 4,402
- De Baca County: 115
- Doña Ana County: 19,224
- Eddy County: 5,302
- Grant County: 1,126
- Guadalupe County: 310
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 278
- Lea County: 7,350
- Lincoln County: 1,182
- Los Alamos County: 352
- Luna County: 2,560
- McKinley County: 10,700
- Mora County: 135
- Otero County: 2,469
- Quay County: 372
- Rio Arriba County: 2,771
- Roosevelt County: 1,655
- Sandoval County: 9,255
- San Juan County: 11,765
- San Miguel County: 987
- Santa Fe County: 8,250
- Sierra County: 629
- Socorro County: 1,017
- Taos County: 1,277
- Torrance County: 535
- Union County: 204
- Valencia County: 5,371
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 424
- Otero County Prison Facility: 433
- Otero County Processing Center: 196
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 308
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 62
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 93 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell in Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs