One county moves into “green” as state reports 1,151 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths

One New Mexico county moved to the “green” level of restrictions and another moved to yellow on Wednesday.

The rest of the state’s counties are at the “red” level. Harding County moved to green level after meeting both of the state’s metrics on the number of cases per 100,000 residents and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, while Union County’s positivity rate met the metric but the overall number of cases did not, so it is in the yellow level.

The state updates the level of restrictions every other Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 1,151 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 13 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 352. Doña Ana County reported 127 new cases and San Juan County reported 102 new cases.

DOH also reported 53 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections, 28 of which were at the Lea County Correctional Facility, and three among individuals held by federal agencies.

On Wednesday, the department reported 702 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 13 people since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 30 newly reported deaths.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Hilldale House facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society in Grants.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 100s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Grant County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 159,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,807 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 81,603 were designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 1,023 since Tuesday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 82 establishments as of Wednesday, seven fewer than were listed on Tuesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The number of cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 1,253 as of Jan. 7, the last day for which full numbers are available. The state uses the date of the specimen collection (or, the date that the test was administered) for its gating criteria calculator, which lags because some labs take longer to process and report test results to the state.

The positivity rate among tests had a large drop, to 11 percent as of Jan. 12. This is still well above the state’s goal of at or below 5 percent.

The number of tests increased to 13,199 on a seven-day rolling average as of Jan. 12, continuing the sharp rise after a lull over the holidays.

The spread rate reached 1.05, which is equal to the state’s gating criteria, as of Jan. 11. That’s the calculation of how many people each person with COVID-19 will spread the disease to; anything over 1.0 means the cases are increasing.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,113,785 tests as of Wednesday, 11,205 more than reported on Tuesday.

The new positive cases represented 10.27 percent of the total newly processed tests.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Wednesday, by county.

352 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

17 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

8 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

127 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

15 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

28 new cases in Luna County

69 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Quay County

44 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

79 new cases in Sandoval County

102 new cases in San Juan County

21 new cases in San Miguel County

74 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

32 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

48 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

Six previously reported cases were identified by DOH as duplicates (three in Doña Ana County, two in Bernalillo County and one in San Juan County). These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 45,273

Catron County: 67

Chaves County: 7,604

Cibola County: 2,447

Colfax County: 610

Curry County: 4,402

De Baca County: 115

Doña Ana County: 19,224

Eddy County: 5,302

Grant County: 1,126

Guadalupe County: 310

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 278

Lea County: 7,350

Lincoln County: 1,182

Los Alamos County: 352

Luna County: 2,560

McKinley County: 10,700

Mora County: 135

Otero County: 2,469

Quay County: 372

Rio Arriba County: 2,771

Roosevelt County: 1,655

Sandoval County: 9,255

San Juan County: 11,765

San Miguel County: 987

Santa Fe County: 8,250

Sierra County: 629

Socorro County: 1,017

Taos County: 1,277

Torrance County: 535

Union County: 204

Valencia County: 5,371

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 424

Otero County Prison Facility: 433

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 308

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 62

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 93 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Hobbs

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs