DOH: 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 29 additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Thursday, with 344. Doña Ana County with 166 and San Juan County with 155 were the two other counties with more than 100 cases.
On Thursday, the department reported 691 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 11 people since Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 29 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 70s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Lea County.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes facility in Deming.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 160,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,836 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 82,809 were designated as recovered by the department as of Thursday, an increase of 1,206 since Wednesday.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 84 establishments as of Thursday, an increase of 2 since Wednesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,140,562 tests as of Thursday, 26,777 more than reported on Wednesday.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Thursday, by county.
- 344 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 73 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 3 new cases in Colfax County
- 38 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 166 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 64 new cases in Eddy County
- 19 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 49 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 28 new cases in Luna County
- 63 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 55 new cases in Otero County
- 63 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 16 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 88 new cases in Sandoval County
- 155 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 77 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases in Sierra County
- 11 new cases in Socorro County
- 24 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 31 new cases in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
DOH previously reported numbers included ten cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, four in Doña Ana County, one in Eddy County, one in McKinley County and one among NMCD inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County) that have now been corrected, according to DOH. The total number of cases per county are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 45,614
- Catron County: 68
- Chaves County: 7,677
- Cibola County: 2,455
- Colfax County: 613
- Curry County: 4,441
- De Baca County: 116
- Doña Ana County: 19,386
- Eddy County: 5,365
- Grant County: 1,145
- Guadalupe County: 312
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 279
- Lea County: 7,399
- Lincoln County: 1,190
- Los Alamos County: 361
- Luna County: 2,588
- McKinley County: 10,762
- Mora County: 140
- Otero County: 2,524
- Quay County: 372
- Rio Arriba County: 2,834
- Roosevelt County: 1,671
- Sandoval County: 9,343
- San Juan County: 11,920
- San Miguel County: 996
- Santa Fe County: 8,326
- Sierra County: 637
- Socorro County: 1,028
- Taos County: 1,301
- Torrance County: 543
- Union County: 204
- Valencia County: 5,402
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 424
- Otero County Prison Facility: 433
- Otero County Processing Center: 196
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 308
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell in Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs