DOH: 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths Thursday

The state Department of Health reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 29 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Thursday, with 344. Doña Ana County with 166 and San Juan County with 155 were the two other counties with more than 100 cases.

On Thursday, the department reported 691 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 11 people since Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 29 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A female in her 70s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Lea County.

A female in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Luna County who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes facility in Deming.

A male in his 80s from Luna County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s who was hospitalized and was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 160,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,836 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 82,809 were designated as recovered by the department as of Thursday, an increase of 1,206 since Wednesday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 84 establishments as of Thursday, an increase of 2 since Wednesday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,140,562 tests as of Thursday, 26,777 more than reported on Wednesday.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Thursday, by county.

344 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

73 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

38 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

166 new cases in Doña Ana County

64 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

49 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

9 new cases in Los Alamos County

28 new cases in Luna County

63 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

55 new cases in Otero County

63 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Roosevelt County

88 new cases in Sandoval County

155 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

77 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

24 new cases in Taos County

8 new cases in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

DOH previously reported numbers included ten cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, four in Doña Ana County, one in Eddy County, one in McKinley County and one among NMCD inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County) that have now been corrected, according to DOH. The total number of cases per county are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 45,614

Catron County: 68

Chaves County: 7,677

Cibola County: 2,455

Colfax County: 613

Curry County: 4,441

De Baca County: 116

Doña Ana County: 19,386

Eddy County: 5,365

Grant County: 1,145

Guadalupe County: 312

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 279

Lea County: 7,399

Lincoln County: 1,190

Los Alamos County: 361

Luna County: 2,588

McKinley County: 10,762

Mora County: 140

Otero County: 2,524

Quay County: 372

Rio Arriba County: 2,834

Roosevelt County: 1,671

Sandoval County: 9,343

San Juan County: 11,920

San Miguel County: 996

Santa Fe County: 8,326

Sierra County: 637

Socorro County: 1,028

Taos County: 1,301

Torrance County: 543

Union County: 204

Valencia County: 5,402

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 424

Otero County Prison Facility: 433

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 308

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs