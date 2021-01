DOH: 1,266 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

The state Department of Health reported 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 38 additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Friday, with 291. Doña Ana County with 190 was the only other county with over 100 newly reported cases.

On Friday, the department reported 670 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 21 people since Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 38 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Haven Care Fir House facility in Albuquerque.

A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Avamere at Rio Rancho facility.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County.

A second male in his 70s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A third male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Colfax County.

A male in his 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 40s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Guadalupe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 70s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 161,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,874 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 84,105 were designated as recovered by the department as of Friday, an increase of 1,296 since Thursday.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 86 establishments as of Friday, an increase of two since Thursday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Friday, by county.

291 new cases in Bernalillo County

77 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

46 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

190 new cases in Doña Ana County

69 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

44 new cases in Lincoln County

17 new cases in Los Alamos County

19 new cases in Luna County

50 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

29 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Quay County

31 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

58 new cases in Sandoval County

89 new cases in San Juan County

16 new cases in San Miguel County

59 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

32 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

12 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

DOH said two previously reported cases have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County and one in Cibola County) and that two previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (one in Colfax County and one in Valencia County). These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 45,903

Catron County: 68

Chaves County: 7,754

Cibola County: 2,462

Colfax County: 619

Curry County: 4,487

De Baca County: 118

Doña Ana County: 19,574

Eddy County: 5,433

Grant County: 1,159

Guadalupe County: 314

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 280

Lea County: 7,455

Lincoln County: 1,234

Los Alamos County: 378

Luna County: 2,608

McKinley County: 10,811

Mora County: 141

Otero County: 2,555

Quay County: 376

Rio Arriba County: 2,865

Roosevelt County: 1,678

Sandoval County: 9,401

San Juan County: 12,010

San Miguel County: 1,012

Santa Fe County: 8,387

Sierra County: 645

Socorro County: 1,030

Taos County: 1,316

Torrance County: 549

Union County: 206

Valencia County: 5,433

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 424

Otero County Prison Facility: 434

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 320

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 92 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs