1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 58 additional deaths over the weekend

The state Department of Health reported 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 this weekend and 58 additional deaths related to the disease.

DOH said there were 1,092 cases and 36 deaths on Saturday and 751 new cases and 22 additional deaths on Sunday.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases over the weekend with 449 between Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, the department reported 612 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 58 people since Friday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 58 newly reported deaths.

From the cases reported on Saturday:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lea County who was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

The cases reported on Sunday:

A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A second female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County who was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Sierra Vista facility in Santa Fe County.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 163,637 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,932 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 86,110 were designated as recovered by the department as of Sunday, an increase of 2,005 since Friday.

Testing details

DOH announced they had processed 2,157,518 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

DOH said seven previously reported cases have been identified as duplicates (two in Cibola County, two in Santa Fe County, one in Bernalillo County, one in Quay County and one among those held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center); three previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (one in each of Curry, Doña Ana and McKinley counties) and one case attributed to a resident of Hidalgo County was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Sunday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 46,349

Catron County: 70

Chaves County: 7,843

Cibola County: 2,491

Colfax County: 632

Curry County: 4,525

De Baca County: 120

Doña Ana County: 19,852

Eddy County: 5,505

Grant County: 1,185

Guadalupe County: 317

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 287

Lea County: 7,513

Lincoln County: 1,253

Los Alamos County: 393

Luna County: 2,638

McKinley County: 10,917

Mora County: 141

Otero County: 2,605

Quay County: 381

Rio Arriba County: 2,907

Roosevelt County: 1,695

Sandoval County: 9,523

San Juan County: 12,147

San Miguel County: 1,033

Santa Fe County: 8,501

Sierra County: 647

Socorro County: 1,039

Taos County: 1,342

Torrance County: 554

Union County: 207

Valencia County: 5,481

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 423

Otero County Prison Facility: 435

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 320

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 96 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs