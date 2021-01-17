1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 58 additional deaths over the weekend

The state Department of Health reported 1,843 new cases of COVID-19 this weekend and 58 additional deaths related to the disease.
DOH said there were 1,092 cases and 36 deaths on Saturday and 751 new cases and 22 additional deaths on Sunday.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases over the weekend with 449 between Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday, the department reported 612 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 58 people since Friday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 58 newly reported deaths.
From the cases reported on Saturday:
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County who was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
The cases reported on Sunday:
- A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
- A second female in her 90s from Chaves County who was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County.
- A second female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County who was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Sierra Vista facility in Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 163,637 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 2,932 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 86,110 were designated as recovered by the department as of Sunday, an increase of 2,005 since Friday.
Testing details
DOH announced they had processed 2,157,518 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.
DOH said seven previously reported cases have been identified as duplicates (two in Cibola County, two in Santa Fe County, one in Bernalillo County, one in Quay County and one among those held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center); three previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (one in each of Curry, Doña Ana and McKinley counties) and one case attributed to a resident of Hidalgo County was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Sunday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 46,349
- Catron County: 70
- Chaves County: 7,843
- Cibola County: 2,491
- Colfax County: 632
- Curry County: 4,525
- De Baca County: 120
- Doña Ana County: 19,852
- Eddy County: 5,505
- Grant County: 1,185
- Guadalupe County: 317
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 287
- Lea County: 7,513
- Lincoln County: 1,253
- Los Alamos County: 393
- Luna County: 2,638
- McKinley County: 10,917
- Mora County: 141
- Otero County: 2,605
- Quay County: 381
- Rio Arriba County: 2,907
- Roosevelt County: 1,695
- Sandoval County: 9,523
- San Juan County: 12,147
- San Miguel County: 1,033
- Santa Fe County: 8,501
- Sierra County: 647
- Socorro County: 1,039
- Taos County: 1,342
- Torrance County: 554
- Union County: 207
- Valencia County: 5,481
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 423
- Otero County Prison Facility: 435
- Otero County Processing Center: 196
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 320
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 96 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell in Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Bosque Trails in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs