COVID-19 cases continue to drop, though positivity rate ticks up

Note: Beginning this week, NM Political Report will report on the new number of cases each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The state updates COVID-19 numbers every day at https://cv.nmhealth.org.
The state Department of Health reported 884 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 34 additional deaths related to the disease.
It was the third straight day that the state reported fewer than 1,000 cases after reporting just 628 cases on Tuesday.
But the sixty cases between Tuesday and Wednesday brought the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to over 3,000.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 213 cases. Doña Ana County was the only other county with 100 or more cases, with 144.
On Wednesday, the department reported 605 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of six people since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 34 newly reported deaths on Wednesday.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.
- A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the The Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 50s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Grant County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County who was a resident of the The Bridge of Farmington facility in Farmington.
- A female in her 70s from San Miguel County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.
DOH also provided some details on the 26 deaths reported on Tuesday.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A second female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A second male in his 90s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 165,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 3,009 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 89,756 were designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 2,254 since Monday.
Gating criteria
The number of tests on a seven-day rolling average remained under 10,000, at 9,508 as of Jan. 18.
The test positivity rate, however, increased again to 11 percent as of Jan. 18, on a seven-day rolling average.
The rate of spread dropped to 0.94 as of Jan. 17. The rate of spread is the number of people that someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.00 means the number of cases is decreasing.
Testing details
DOH announced they had processed 2,163,964 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, 21,045 more than reported on Monday. The new positive tests made up 7.18 percent of the total new tests since Monday.
DOH said three previously reported cases have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Santa Fe County and one in Sandoval County). One case previously reported as a resident of Cibola County was determined to be among those held by federal agents at the Cibola County Correctional Center and one case previously reported as a resident of Valencia County was determined to be among Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility. These have been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Wednesday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 46,975
- Catron County: 70
- Chaves County: 7,913
- Cibola County: 2,508
- Colfax County: 633
- Curry County: 4,587
- De Baca County: 122
- Doña Ana County: 20,128
- Eddy County: 5,603
- Grant County: 1,206
- Guadalupe County: 320
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 288
- Lea County: 7,553
- Lincoln County: 1,308
- Los Alamos County: 401
- Luna County: 2,700
- McKinley County: 11,009
- Mora County: 142
- Otero County: 2,654
- Quay County: 384
- Rio Arriba County: 2,989
- Roosevelt County: 1,715
- Sandoval County: 9,661
- San Juan County: 12,325
- San Miguel County: 1,053
- Santa Fe County: 8,619
- Sierra County: 653
- Socorro County: 1,056
- Taos County: 1,370
- Torrance County: 561
- Union County: 208
- Valencia County: 5,573
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 422
- Otero County Prison Facility: 435
- Otero County Processing Center: 196
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 283
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 320
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 179
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 96 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell in Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Bosque Trails in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs