COVID-19 cases continue to drop, though positivity rate ticks up

Note: Beginning this week, NM Political Report will report on the new number of cases each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The state updates COVID-19 numbers every day at https://cv.nmhealth.org.

The state Department of Health reported 884 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 34 additional deaths related to the disease.

It was the third straight day that the state reported fewer than 1,000 cases after reporting just 628 cases on Tuesday.

But the sixty cases between Tuesday and Wednesday brought the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to over 3,000.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Wednesday, with 213 cases. Doña Ana County was the only other county with 100 or more cases, with 144.

On Wednesday, the department reported 605 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of six people since Tuesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 34 newly reported deaths on Wednesday.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.

A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the The Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Grant County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County.

A male in his 90s from McKinley County.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 90s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County who was a resident of the The Bridge of Farmington facility in Farmington.

A female in her 70s from San Miguel County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.

DOH also provided some details on the 26 deaths reported on Tuesday.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A second female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 90s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A second male in his 90s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 165,835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 3,009 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 89,756 were designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 2,254 since Monday.

Gating criteria

The number of tests on a seven-day rolling average remained under 10,000, at 9,508 as of Jan. 18.

The test positivity rate, however, increased again to 11 percent as of Jan. 18, on a seven-day rolling average.

The rate of spread dropped to 0.94 as of Jan. 17. The rate of spread is the number of people that someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.00 means the number of cases is decreasing.

Testing details

DOH announced they had processed 2,163,964 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, 21,045 more than reported on Monday. The new positive tests made up 7.18 percent of the total new tests since Monday.

DOH said three previously reported cases have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Santa Fe County and one in Sandoval County). One case previously reported as a resident of Cibola County was determined to be among those held by federal agents at the Cibola County Correctional Center and one case previously reported as a resident of Valencia County was determined to be among Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility. These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 46,975

Catron County: 70

Chaves County: 7,913

Cibola County: 2,508

Colfax County: 633

Curry County: 4,587

De Baca County: 122

Doña Ana County: 20,128

Eddy County: 5,603

Grant County: 1,206

Guadalupe County: 320

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 288

Lea County: 7,553

Lincoln County: 1,308

Los Alamos County: 401

Luna County: 2,700

McKinley County: 11,009

Mora County: 142

Otero County: 2,654

Quay County: 384

Rio Arriba County: 2,989

Roosevelt County: 1,715

Sandoval County: 9,661

San Juan County: 12,325

San Miguel County: 1,053

Santa Fe County: 8,619

Sierra County: 653

Socorro County: 1,056

Taos County: 1,370

Torrance County: 561

Union County: 208

Valencia County: 5,573

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 422

Otero County Prison Facility: 435

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 283

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 320

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 179

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 96 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell in Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs