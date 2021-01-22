Cases continue to fall, positivity rate also plummets

The state Department of Health reported 921 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 33 additional deaths related to the disease, a day after reporting 997 new cases and 35 additional deaths.
The state has now reported fewer than 1,000 cases every day since Jan. 16.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Friday, with 208 cases. Doña Ana County was the only other county with 100 or more cases, with 136.
On Friday, the department reported 624 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 20 people since Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH provided some information on each of the 33 newly reported deaths on Friday.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A second female in her 90s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A male in his 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Artesia.
- A female in her 80s from Grant County.
- A female in her 20s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County.
- A second male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County.
- A female in her 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
- A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the .
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH also provided some details on the 35 deaths reported on Thursday.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia View Spain Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Elmcroft of Quintessence facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.
- A female in her 50s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
DOH has now found 167,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 3,077 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 92,109 were designated as recovered by the department as of Friday, an increase of 2,353 since Wednesday.
Gating criteria
The state’s number of daily cases on a seven-day rolling average dropped below 1,000 as of Jan. 14, down to 996. The number had dropped below 1,000 during the holiday season when testing went down, but otherwise had been over 1,000 since late October.
The state’s number of daily tests, again on a seven-day rolling average, remained well under its peak, at 9,693 as of Jan. 19.
The daily test positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average also saw a large drop, down to 8.3 percent as of Jan. 19, the lowest since early November.
The rate of spread dropped to 0.89 as of Jan. 19. The rate of spread is the number of people that someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.00 means the number of cases is decreasing. The 0.89 is the lowest since early August.
Testing details
DOH announced they had processed 2,198,850 COVID-19 tests as of Friday, 34,886 more than reported on Wednesday. The new positive tests made up 5.5 percent of the total new tests since Wednesday.
DOH said twenty previously reported cases were identified as duplicates and two were not lab confirmed. These have been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Friday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 47,410
- Catron County: 70
- Chaves County: 7,994
- Cibola County: 2,533
- Colfax County: 644
- Curry County: 4,629
- De Baca County: 123
- Doña Ana County: 20,383
- Eddy County: 5,692
- Grant County: 1,221
- Guadalupe County: 321
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 294
- Lea County: 7,607
- Lincoln County: 1,341
- Los Alamos County: 418
- Luna County: 2,786
- McKinley County: 11,161
- Mora County: 142
- Otero County: 2,705
- Quay County: 390
- Rio Arriba County: 3,032
- Roosevelt County: 1,727
- Sandoval County: 9,762
- San Juan County: 12,468
- San Miguel County: 1,068
- Santa Fe County: 8,698
- Sierra County: 658
- Socorro County: 1,075
- Taos County: 1,388
- Torrance County: 567
- Union County: 209
- Valencia County: 5,621
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 425
- Otero County Prison Facility: 435
- Otero County Processing Center: 196
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 283
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 327
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 98 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs