Cases continue to fall, positivity rate also plummets

The state Department of Health reported 921 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 33 additional deaths related to the disease, a day after reporting 997 new cases and 35 additional deaths.

The state has now reported fewer than 1,000 cases every day since Jan. 16.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases on Friday, with 208 cases. Doña Ana County was the only other county with 100 or more cases, with 136.

On Friday, the department reported 624 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 20 people since Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH provided some information on each of the 33 newly reported deaths on Friday.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.

A second female in her 90s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.

A male in his 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Artesia.

A female in her 80s from Grant County.

A female in her 20s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County.

A second male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County.

A female in her 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A second female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the .

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH also provided some details on the 35 deaths reported on Thursday.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia View Spain Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 90s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A second female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 90s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Elmcroft of Quintessence facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.

A female in her 50s from Sierra County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County who was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 50s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

DOH has now found 167,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 3,077 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 92,109 were designated as recovered by the department as of Friday, an increase of 2,353 since Wednesday.

Gating criteria

The state’s number of daily cases on a seven-day rolling average dropped below 1,000 as of Jan. 14, down to 996. The number had dropped below 1,000 during the holiday season when testing went down, but otherwise had been over 1,000 since late October.

The state’s number of daily tests, again on a seven-day rolling average, remained well under its peak, at 9,693 as of Jan. 19.

The daily test positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average also saw a large drop, down to 8.3 percent as of Jan. 19, the lowest since early November.

The rate of spread dropped to 0.89 as of Jan. 19. The rate of spread is the number of people that someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.00 means the number of cases is decreasing. The 0.89 is the lowest since early August.

Testing details

DOH announced they had processed 2,198,850 COVID-19 tests as of Friday, 34,886 more than reported on Wednesday. The new positive tests made up 5.5 percent of the total new tests since Wednesday.

DOH said twenty previously reported cases were identified as duplicates and two were not lab confirmed. These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Friday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 47,410

Catron County: 70

Chaves County: 7,994

Cibola County: 2,533

Colfax County: 644

Curry County: 4,629

De Baca County: 123

Doña Ana County: 20,383

Eddy County: 5,692

Grant County: 1,221

Guadalupe County: 321

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 294

Lea County: 7,607

Lincoln County: 1,341

Los Alamos County: 418

Luna County: 2,786

McKinley County: 11,161

Mora County: 142

Otero County: 2,705

Quay County: 390

Rio Arriba County: 3,032

Roosevelt County: 1,727

Sandoval County: 9,762

San Juan County: 12,468

San Miguel County: 1,068

Santa Fe County: 8,698

Sierra County: 658

Socorro County: 1,075

Taos County: 1,388

Torrance County: 567

Union County: 209

Valencia County: 5,621

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 425

Otero County Prison Facility: 435

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 283

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250

Lea County Correctional Facility: 327

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 98 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs