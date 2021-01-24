1,494 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths over the weekend

State health officials reported 1,494 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 related deaths over the weekend.

The state Department of Health identified 859 new cases of the disease and 38 deaths Saturday and 635 new cases and 30 deaths on Sunday.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases reported over the weekend with 330 cases between Saturday and Sunday. Bernalillo County, which is the state’s most populous county, was also the only county to report more than 100 cases on both Saturday and Sunday.

The state has identified a total of 169,205 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,145 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 93,141 COVID-19 cases recovered.

There were 627 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. DOH did not provide an update on hospitalizations on Sunday due to reporting disruptions.

DOH provided some information on each of the 68 newly reported deaths.

From the cases reported on Saturday:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Luna County.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Santa Fe County.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.

The cases reported on Sunday:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 80s from Colfax County.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.

A female in her 30s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center.

A male in his 90s from Sandoval County.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Taos County.

A male in his 90s from Taos County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Union County.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

Testing details

DOH announced they had processed 2,245,108 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, an increase of 46,258 tests since Friday.

DOH said multiple cases were identified as duplicates over the weekend (nine in Bernalillo County, two in Cibola County, one in Lea County, two in Luna County, three in Doña Ana one in McKinley County and one in Rio Arriba County) and one case in Bernalillo County was not lab-confirmed. These have now been corrected. One previously reported case in Guadalupe County was determined to be among the New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility and is now reported as such.

The total number of cases per county, as of Sunday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 47,727

Catron County: 70

Chaves County: 8,045

Cibola County: 2,551

Colfax County: 649

Curry County: 4,663

De Baca County: 122

Doña Ana County: 20,525

Eddy County: 5,775

Grant County: 1,238

Guadalupe County: 322

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 308

Lea County: 7,648

Lincoln County: 1,377

Los Alamos County: 424

Luna County: 2,834

McKinley County: 11,237

Mora County: 143

Otero County: 2,753

Quay County: 395

Rio Arriba County: 3,090

Roosevelt County: 1,735

Sandoval County: 9,831

San Juan County: 12,605

San Miguel County: 1,082

Santa Fe County: 8,844

Sierra County: 660

Socorro County: 1,086

Taos County: 1,412

Torrance County: 574

Union County: 209

Valencia County: 5,671

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 426

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 437

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 284

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 328

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 101 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community