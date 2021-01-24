1,494 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths over the weekend

State health officials reported 1,494 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 related deaths over the weekend.
The state Department of Health identified 859 new cases of the disease and 38 deaths Saturday and 635 new cases and 30 deaths on Sunday.
Bernalillo County had the most new cases reported over the weekend with 330 cases between Saturday and Sunday. Bernalillo County, which is the state’s most populous county, was also the only county to report more than 100 cases on both Saturday and Sunday.
The state has identified a total of 169,205 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,145 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 93,141 COVID-19 cases recovered.
There were 627 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. DOH did not provide an update on hospitalizations on Sunday due to reporting disruptions.
DOH provided some information on each of the 68 newly reported deaths.
From the cases reported on Saturday:
- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County.
- A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.
The cases reported on Sunday:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 80s from Colfax County.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 30s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center.
- A male in his 90s from Sandoval County.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Taos County.
- A male in his 90s from Taos County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Union County.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
Testing details
DOH announced they had processed 2,245,108 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, an increase of 46,258 tests since Friday.
DOH said multiple cases were identified as duplicates over the weekend (nine in Bernalillo County, two in Cibola County, one in Lea County, two in Luna County, three in Doña Ana one in McKinley County and one in Rio Arriba County) and one case in Bernalillo County was not lab-confirmed. These have now been corrected. One previously reported case in Guadalupe County was determined to be among the New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility and is now reported as such.
The total number of cases per county, as of Sunday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 47,727
- Catron County: 70
- Chaves County: 8,045
- Cibola County: 2,551
- Colfax County: 649
- Curry County: 4,663
- De Baca County: 122
- Doña Ana County: 20,525
- Eddy County: 5,775
- Grant County: 1,238
- Guadalupe County: 322
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 308
- Lea County: 7,648
- Lincoln County: 1,377
- Los Alamos County: 424
- Luna County: 2,834
- McKinley County: 11,237
- Mora County: 143
- Otero County: 2,753
- Quay County: 395
- Rio Arriba County: 3,090
- Roosevelt County: 1,735
- Sandoval County: 9,831
- San Juan County: 12,605
- San Miguel County: 1,082
- Santa Fe County: 8,844
- Sierra County: 660
- Socorro County: 1,086
- Taos County: 1,412
- Torrance County: 574
- Union County: 209
- Valencia County: 5,671
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 426
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 437
- Otero County Processing Center: 196
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 284
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 328
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 101 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community