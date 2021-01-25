State reports just 494 new COVID-19 cases, lowest one-day total since October

The state Department of Health reported 494 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths on Monday.

This was the lowest one-day total of newly reported cases since Oct. 18. Mondays typically have lower test counts than other days, though the total number of reported cases between Sunday and Monday was not significantly lower than normal.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases reported on Monday with 143 cases. Doña Ana County had the next-most number of cases with 68.

The state was unable to provide a number of hospitalizations for the second consecutive day because of a disruption in reporting. The state typically receives the information from hospitals each morning.

The state has identified a total of 169,696 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,157 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 95,848 COVID-19 cases recovered.

DOH provided some information on each of the 68 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Curry County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Mora County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

Testing details

DOH announced they had processed 2,255,066 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, an increase of 9,958 tests since Sunday. The 494 new cases represented 4.96 percent of the total tests.

DOH said three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in each of Grant, McKinley and Rio Arriba counties). These have now been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 47,870

Catron County: 70

Chaves County: 8,059

Cibola County: 2,559

Colfax County: 649

Curry County: 4,677

De Baca County: 122

Doña Ana County: 20,593

Eddy County: 5,786

Grant County: 1,242

Guadalupe County: 325

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 308

Lea County: 7,674

Lincoln County: 1,378

Los Alamos County: 425

Luna County: 2,842

McKinley County: 11,282

Mora County: 143

Otero County: 2,767

Quay County: 395

Rio Arriba County: 3,090

Roosevelt County: 1,740

Sandoval County: 9,854

San Juan County: 12,654

San Miguel County: 1,087

Santa Fe County: 8,864

Sierra County: 660

Socorro County: 1,091

Taos County: 1,422

Torrance County: 576

Union County: 209

Valencia County: 5,683

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 426

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 437

Otero County Processing Center: 196

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 284

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 328

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 103 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs