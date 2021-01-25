State reports just 494 new COVID-19 cases, lowest one-day total since October

The state Department of Health reported 494 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths on Monday.
This was the lowest one-day total of newly reported cases since Oct. 18. Mondays typically have lower test counts than other days, though the total number of reported cases between Sunday and Monday was not significantly lower than normal.
Bernalillo County had the most new cases reported on Monday with 143 cases. Doña Ana County had the next-most number of cases with 68.
The state was unable to provide a number of hospitalizations for the second consecutive day because of a disruption in reporting. The state typically receives the information from hospitals each morning.
The state has identified a total of 169,696 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,157 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 95,848 COVID-19 cases recovered.
DOH provided some information on each of the 68 newly reported deaths.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Mora County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
Testing details
DOH announced they had processed 2,255,066 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, an increase of 9,958 tests since Sunday. The 494 new cases represented 4.96 percent of the total tests.
DOH said three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (one in each of Grant, McKinley and Rio Arriba counties). These have now been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 47,870
- Catron County: 70
- Chaves County: 8,059
- Cibola County: 2,559
- Colfax County: 649
- Curry County: 4,677
- De Baca County: 122
- Doña Ana County: 20,593
- Eddy County: 5,786
- Grant County: 1,242
- Guadalupe County: 325
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 308
- Lea County: 7,674
- Lincoln County: 1,378
- Los Alamos County: 425
- Luna County: 2,842
- McKinley County: 11,282
- Mora County: 143
- Otero County: 2,767
- Quay County: 395
- Rio Arriba County: 3,090
- Roosevelt County: 1,740
- Sandoval County: 9,854
- San Juan County: 12,654
- San Miguel County: 1,087
- Santa Fe County: 8,864
- Sierra County: 660
- Socorro County: 1,091
- Taos County: 1,422
- Torrance County: 576
- Union County: 209
- Valencia County: 5,683
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 426
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 437
- Otero County Processing Center: 196
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 284
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 328
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 103 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs