State reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday amid test increase

After nearly two weeks of reporting 1,000 or fewer cases, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,086 on Friday, with 22 additional deaths related to the disease.

The cases on Friday caused a slight increase in the average number of reported cases over the last week, according to the Albuquerque Journal’s tracker. However, this came as the number of tests showed a large increase as well, as the positivity rate, or percentage of positive tests per total tests, stayed lower than in past months.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 678 new cases and 28 additional deaths related to the disease.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 538 on Friday, 18 fewer than reported on Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.

The state has identified a total of 172,798 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,248 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 101,054 COVID-19 cases as recovered.

DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths on Thursday:

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Lea County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County who was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County.

A second male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.

A female in her 70s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

And Friday:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A female in her 50s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Curry County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A second female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

Gating criteria

The number of new cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 699 as of Jan. 23, the lowest number since Oct. 18. This number lags by six days because some labs take longer to process and report results to the state.

The positivity rate also continued to fall, dropping to 6.2 percent on a seven-day rolling average as of Jan. 28, the lowest number since mid-October.

The state aims to keep this metric at or below 5 percent, which hasn’t been achieved since the second week of October..

The number of tests conducted on a seven-day rolling average was 12,334 as of Jan. 26.

The rate of spread was 0.69 as of Jan. 28, The rate of spread is the number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.0 means the number of cases is dropping.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 2,306,874 COVID-19 tests as of Friday, 35,617 more than reported on Wednesday. The 1,357 new cases in the past two days represent 4.95 percent of the total number of cases.

DOH said eleven previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (five in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, two in Santa Fe County, one Roosevelt County and one in Sandoval County) and one case was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been

Additionally, two cases previously reported among Otero County residents were determined to be among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility. These have also been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 48,839

Catron County: 71

Chaves County: 8,186

Cibola County: 2,576

Colfax County: 661

Curry County: 4,725

De Baca County: 126

Doña Ana County: 20,963

Eddy County: 5,935

Grant County: 1,270

Guadalupe County: 330

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 314

Lea County: 7,755

Lincoln County: 1,424

Los Alamos County: 444

Luna County: 2,910

McKinley County: 11,446

Mora County: 145

Otero County: 2,844

Quay County: 397

Rio Arriba County: 3,170

Roosevelt County: 1,754

Sandoval County: 10,029

San Juan County: 12,867

San Miguel County: 1,125

Santa Fe County: 9,064

Sierra County: 667

Socorro County: 1,109

Taos County: 1,440

Torrance County: 591

Union County: 209

Valencia County: 5,760

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 425

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 285

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 369

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 108

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 101 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs