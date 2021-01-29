State reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday amid test increase

After nearly two weeks of reporting 1,000 or fewer cases, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,086 on Friday, with 22 additional deaths related to the disease.
The cases on Friday caused a slight increase in the average number of reported cases over the last week, according to the Albuquerque Journal’s tracker. However, this came as the number of tests showed a large increase as well, as the positivity rate, or percentage of positive tests per total tests, stayed lower than in past months.
On Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 678 new cases and 28 additional deaths related to the disease.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 538 on Friday, 18 fewer than reported on Thursday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.
The state has identified a total of 172,798 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,248 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 101,054 COVID-19 cases as recovered.
DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths on Thursday:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from McKinley County who was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County.
- A second male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.
- A female in her 70s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
And Friday:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 50s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Curry County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 40s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A second female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
Gating criteria
The number of new cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 699 as of Jan. 23, the lowest number since Oct. 18. This number lags by six days because some labs take longer to process and report results to the state.
The positivity rate also continued to fall, dropping to 6.2 percent on a seven-day rolling average as of Jan. 28, the lowest number since mid-October.
The state aims to keep this metric at or below 5 percent, which hasn’t been achieved since the second week of October..
The number of tests conducted on a seven-day rolling average was 12,334 as of Jan. 26.
The rate of spread was 0.69 as of Jan. 28, The rate of spread is the number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.0 means the number of cases is dropping.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 2,306,874 COVID-19 tests as of Friday, 35,617 more than reported on Wednesday. The 1,357 new cases in the past two days represent 4.95 percent of the total number of cases.
DOH said eleven previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (five in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, two in Santa Fe County, one Roosevelt County and one in Sandoval County) and one case was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been
Additionally, two cases previously reported among Otero County residents were determined to be among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility. These have also been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 48,839
- Catron County: 71
- Chaves County: 8,186
- Cibola County: 2,576
- Colfax County: 661
- Curry County: 4,725
- De Baca County: 126
- Doña Ana County: 20,963
- Eddy County: 5,935
- Grant County: 1,270
- Guadalupe County: 330
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 314
- Lea County: 7,755
- Lincoln County: 1,424
- Los Alamos County: 444
- Luna County: 2,910
- McKinley County: 11,446
- Mora County: 145
- Otero County: 2,844
- Quay County: 397
- Rio Arriba County: 3,170
- Roosevelt County: 1,754
- Sandoval County: 10,029
- San Juan County: 12,867
- San Miguel County: 1,125
- Santa Fe County: 9,064
- Sierra County: 667
- Socorro County: 1,109
- Taos County: 1,440
- Torrance County: 591
- Union County: 209
- Valencia County: 5,760
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 425
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 285
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 369
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 108
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 101 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs