DOH reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths over the weekend

The state Department of Health reported 1,282 cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths related to disease this weekend.
DOH reported 530 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after reporting 752 cases on Saturday. The department reported 18 additional deaths on Sunday and 17 additional deaths on Saturday.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 479 on Friday, 59 fewer than reported on Friday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. Sundays have had lower number of those hospitalized in many weeks.
The state has identified a total of 174,064 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,283 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 102,961 COVID-19 cases recovered.
DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths on Saturday:
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 90s from Rio Arriba County.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from San Miguel County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.
- A male in his 90s from Socorro County.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County.
And Friday:
- A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 2,343,455 COVID-19 tests as of Friday, 36,581 more than reported on Wednesday. The 1,282 new cases in the past two days represent 3.5 percent of the total number of cases.
DOH said seven previously reported cases have been identified as duplicates (four in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County, one in San Juan County and one in Santa Fe County), while nine previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (six in Doña Ana County, one in Bernalillo County, one in Sandoval County and one in Santa Fe County). These have been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Sunday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 49,224
- Catron County: 71
- Chaves County: 8,232
- Cibola County: 2,592
- Colfax County: 662
- Curry County: 4,746
- De Baca County: 126
- Doña Ana County: 21,083
- Eddy County: 5,980
- Grant County: 1,287
- Guadalupe County: 335
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 319
- Lea County: 7,798
- Lincoln County: 1,443
- Los Alamos County: 448
- Luna County: 2,937
- McKinley County: 11,528
- Mora County: 147
- Otero County: 2,876
- Quay County: 398
- Rio Arriba County: 3,208
- Roosevelt County: 1,763
- Sandoval County: 10,131
- San Juan County: 12,958
- San Miguel County: 1,132
- Santa Fe County: 9,130
- Sierra County: 669
- Socorro County: 1,124
- Taos County: 1,453
- Torrance County: 597
- Union County: 210
- Valencia County: 5,795
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 425
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 285
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 371
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 113
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 228
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 101 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
- BeeHive Homes Clovis
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs