DOH reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths over the weekend

The state Department of Health reported 1,282 cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths related to disease this weekend.

DOH reported 530 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday after reporting 752 cases on Saturday. The department reported 18 additional deaths on Sunday and 17 additional deaths on Saturday.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 479 on Friday, 59 fewer than reported on Friday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. Sundays have had lower number of those hospitalized in many weeks.

The state has identified a total of 174,064 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,283 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 102,961 COVID-19 cases recovered.

DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths on Saturday:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A male in his 90s from Rio Arriba County.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Miguel County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.

A male in his 90s from Socorro County.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County.

And Friday:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 2,343,455 COVID-19 tests as of Friday, 36,581 more than reported on Wednesday. The 1,282 new cases in the past two days represent 3.5 percent of the total number of cases.

DOH said seven previously reported cases have been identified as duplicates (four in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County, one in San Juan County and one in Santa Fe County), while nine previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (six in Doña Ana County, one in Bernalillo County, one in Sandoval County and one in Santa Fe County). These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Sunday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 49,224

Catron County: 71

Chaves County: 8,232

Cibola County: 2,592

Colfax County: 662

Curry County: 4,746

De Baca County: 126

Doña Ana County: 21,083

Eddy County: 5,980

Grant County: 1,287

Guadalupe County: 335

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 319

Lea County: 7,798

Lincoln County: 1,443

Los Alamos County: 448

Luna County: 2,937

McKinley County: 11,528

Mora County: 147

Otero County: 2,876

Quay County: 398

Rio Arriba County: 3,208

Roosevelt County: 1,763

Sandoval County: 10,131

San Juan County: 12,958

San Miguel County: 1,132

Santa Fe County: 9,130

Sierra County: 669

Socorro County: 1,124

Taos County: 1,453

Torrance County: 597

Union County: 210

Valencia County: 5,795

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 425

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 285

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 371

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 113

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 101 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs