COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall

The state Department of Health reported 487 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, continuing the trend of low case counts on Mondays and the fewest cases reported in a single day since mid-October.

DOH also reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, which continued the trend of a rapid drop in reported deaths.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 477 on Monday, two fewer than reported on Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. The number of hospitalizations is the lowest number since the state moved to the system where they received hospitalization numbers directly from hospitals.

The state has identified a total of 174,550 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,295 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 104,125 COVID-19 cases recovered.

DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths on Monday:

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

Gating criteria

The number of new cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 652 as of Jan. 26, the lowest number since Oct. 18. This number lags by six days because some labs take longer to process and report results to the state.

The number of tests conducted on a seven-day rolling average was 13,208 as of Jan. 28.

The rate of spread was 0.84 as of Jan. 31, The rate of spread is the number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.0 means the number of cases is dropping.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 2,354,900 COVID-19 tests as of Monday, 11,445 more than reported on Sunday. The 487 cases represented 4.26 percent of the newly reported tests.

One previously reported case in Roosevelt County has been identified as a duplicate. This has been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 49,412

Catron County: 71

Chaves County: 8,238

Cibola County: 2,595

Colfax County: 664

Curry County: 4,750

De Baca County: 126

Doña Ana County: 21,125

Eddy County: 5,995

Grant County: 1,292

Guadalupe County: 335

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 323

Lea County: 7,809

Lincoln County: 1,446

Los Alamos County: 448

Luna County: 2,942

McKinley County: 11,559

Mora County: 148

Otero County: 2,892

Quay County: 398

Rio Arriba County: 3,214

Roosevelt County: 1,765

Sandoval County: 10,181

San Juan County: 12,995

San Miguel County: 1,132

Santa Fe County: 9,167

Sierra County: 672

Socorro County: 1,128

Taos County: 1,454

Torrance County: 597

Union County: 210

Valencia County: 5,804

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 425

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 285

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 372

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 116

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 102 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs