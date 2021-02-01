COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall

The state Department of Health reported 487 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, continuing the trend of low case counts on Mondays and the fewest cases reported in a single day since mid-October.
DOH also reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, which continued the trend of a rapid drop in reported deaths.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 477 on Monday, two fewer than reported on Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. The number of hospitalizations is the lowest number since the state moved to the system where they received hospitalization numbers directly from hospitals.
The state has identified a total of 174,550 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,295 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 104,125 COVID-19 cases recovered.
DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths on Monday:
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Colfax County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
Gating criteria
The number of new cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 652 as of Jan. 26, the lowest number since Oct. 18. This number lags by six days because some labs take longer to process and report results to the state.
The number of tests conducted on a seven-day rolling average was 13,208 as of Jan. 28.
The rate of spread was 0.84 as of Jan. 31, The rate of spread is the number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.0 means the number of cases is dropping.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 2,354,900 COVID-19 tests as of Monday, 11,445 more than reported on Sunday. The 487 cases represented 4.26 percent of the newly reported tests.
One previously reported case in Roosevelt County has been identified as a duplicate. This has been corrected.
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 102 long-term care facilities:
