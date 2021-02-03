Health officials express optimism as vaccinations grow, cases shrink

“This feels like the beginning of a fourth-quarter comeback.”

That’s what Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase said during a press conference on Wednesday, about New Mexico’s improving COVID-19 situation.

Scrase also said that he is hopeful that more counties will move from red to yellow restrictions next Wednesday, when the state releases the new calculations for which counties qualify for which level of restrictions.

The level of vaccinations per day was also encouraging to Scrase.

Dr. Tracie Collins, the secretary of the state Department of Health, said the state was administering 9,000 tests each day, which she said doubled its pace from six weeks ago.

Additionally, she said the state would receive a six percent increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal government, which would allow the state to administer more vaccines.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered 291,742 of the 316,150 doses it received from the federal government, or 92.3 percent, which was one of the best rates in the nation.

Scrase noted that there has been a “profound dropoff” in not only cases, but also hospitalizations and deaths.

He said this could be because of the vaccinations.

“We believe now enough people have been vaccinated, even though it’s ten percent, that we’re starting to see the benefit there,” Scrase said.

The ten percent refers to those who received the first shot, while 67,106 have received the second, booster shot. The first shot confers some benefits, but the full benefits come weeks after the second shot.

Cases

Later on Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 670 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 deaths related to the disease.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 434 new COVID-19 cases and fifteen additional deaths.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 476 on, one fewer than reported on Monday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.

The state has identified a total of 175,652 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,338 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 107,645 COVID-19 cases recovered.

DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths on Wednesday:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Casa Palo Duro facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.

A second female in her 80s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.

A male in his 80s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 70s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Luna County.

A male in his 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Pacifica Senior Living facility in Santa Fe.

A female in her 80s from Taos County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

And those from Tuesday:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Vecinos Santos Assisted Living facility in Santa Rosa.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 80s from Cibola County who was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A second male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Taos County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

Gating criteria

The number of new cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 584 as of Jan. 28, the lowest number since Oct. 14. This number lags by six days because some labs take longer to process and report results to the state.

The number of tests conducted on a seven-day rolling average was 15,507 as of Feb. 2. This is the highest average number of COVID-19 tests reported by the state.

The test positivity rate continued its swift downward trend, reaching 6.1 percent on a seven-day rolling average as of Feb. 1. This is approaching the state’s gating criteria of 5 percent or below.

The rate of spread was 0.81 as of Feb. 2, The rate of spread is the number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.0 means the number of cases is dropping.

Testing details

DOH provided the total number of cases by county. Two previously reported cases in Santa Fe County were identified as duplicates. These have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 49,691

Catron County: 71

Chaves County: 8,279

Cibola County: 2,601

Colfax County: 671

Curry County: 4,760

De Baca County: 128

Doña Ana County: 21,270

Eddy County: 6,052

Grant County: 1,304

Guadalupe County: 338

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 325

Lea County: 7,865

Lincoln County: 1,454

Los Alamos County: 452

Luna County: 2,959

McKinley County: 11,638

Mora County: 149

Otero County: 2,924

Quay County: 400

Rio Arriba County: 3,236

Roosevelt County: 1,777

Sandoval County: 10,255

San Juan County: 13,072

San Miguel County: 1,139

Santa Fe County: 9,226

Sierra County: 672

Socorro County: 1,149

Taos County: 1,454

Torrance County: 603

Union County: 212

Valencia County: 5,861

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 425

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 285

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 373

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 228

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 92 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Clovis

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs