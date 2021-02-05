DOH: 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths in last two days, as hospitalizations plummet

On Friday, the state Department of Health reported 589 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths related to the disease.

On Thursday, the state had reported 565 new COVID-19 cases and seventeen additional deaths.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 396 on Friday, 80 fewer than reported on Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.

This is the lowest number of those reported as hospitalized for COVID-19 since Nov. 2.

The state has identified a total of 176,793 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,378 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 109,068 COVID-19 cases recovered.

One previously reported death in Bernalillo County on Jan. 31 was found to not be COVID-related and was removed from the totals.

DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths on Friday:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from San Miguel County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was an inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility

And those from Thursday:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Grant County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Guadalupe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

Gating criteria

The number of new cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 563 as of Jan. 29, the lowest number since Oct. 14. This number lags by about a week because some labs take longer to process and report results to the state.

The number of tests conducted on a seven-day rolling average was 13,673 as of Feb. 4, a decrease from the state’s peak on Feb. 2.

The test positivity rate reached 6.1 percent on a seven-day rolling average as of Feb. 4, about the same as the previous two days’ numbers. This is approaching the state’s gating criteria of 5 percent or lower.

The rate of spread was 0.88 as of Feb. 4, a slight increase from the previous few days. The rate of spread is the number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.0 means the number of cases is dropping.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state had processed 2,402,484 tests as of Friday, 25,970 more than reported on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests in that same time period was 1,154, or 4.44 percent of the tests.

DOH provided the total number of cases by county.

DOH said that 11 previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Luna County, two in McKinley County, two in Santa Fe County, one in Chaves County and one in Valencia County) and two previously reported cases in Eddy County were not lab confirmed. These have all been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 50,015

Catron County: 73

Chaves County: 8,320

Cibola County: 2,622

Colfax County: 674

Curry County: 4,777

De Baca County: 130

Doña Ana County: 21,447

Eddy County: 6,104

Grant County: 1,325

Guadalupe County: 339

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 328

Lea County: 7,893

Lincoln County: 1,458

Los Alamos County: 460

Luna County: 2,984

McKinley County: 11,688

Mora County: 150

Otero County: 2,956

Quay County: 401

Rio Arriba County: 3,262

Roosevelt County: 1,789

Sandoval County: 10,337

San Juan County: 13,128

San Miguel County: 1,143

Santa Fe County: 9,291

Sierra County: 672

Socorro County: 1,159

Taos County: 1,467

Torrance County: 609

Union County: 212

Valencia County: 5,891

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 426

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 394

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 88 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Santa Fe

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs