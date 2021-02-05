DOH: 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, 40 new deaths in last two days, as hospitalizations plummet

On Friday, the state Department of Health reported 589 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths related to the disease.
On Thursday, the state had reported 565 new COVID-19 cases and seventeen additional deaths.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 396 on Friday, 80 fewer than reported on Wednesday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.
This is the lowest number of those reported as hospitalized for COVID-19 since Nov. 2.
The state has identified a total of 176,793 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,378 deaths related to the disease. DOH has designated 109,068 COVID-19 cases recovered.
One previously reported death in Bernalillo County on Jan. 31 was found to not be COVID-related and was removed from the totals.
DOH provided some information on each of the newly reported deaths on Friday:
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Colfax County who was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.
- A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from San Miguel County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Torrance County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s who was hospitalized, had underlying conditions and was an inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility
And those from Thursday:
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Grant County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Guadalupe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
Gating criteria
The number of new cases on a seven-day rolling average reached 563 as of Jan. 29, the lowest number since Oct. 14. This number lags by about a week because some labs take longer to process and report results to the state.
The number of tests conducted on a seven-day rolling average was 13,673 as of Feb. 4, a decrease from the state’s peak on Feb. 2.
The test positivity rate reached 6.1 percent on a seven-day rolling average as of Feb. 4, about the same as the previous two days’ numbers. This is approaching the state’s gating criteria of 5 percent or lower.
The rate of spread was 0.88 as of Feb. 4, a slight increase from the previous few days. The rate of spread is the number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, on average. Anything under 1.0 means the number of cases is dropping.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said the state had processed 2,402,484 tests as of Friday, 25,970 more than reported on Wednesday.
The number of positive tests in that same time period was 1,154, or 4.44 percent of the tests.
DOH provided the total number of cases by county.
DOH said that 11 previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Luna County, two in McKinley County, two in Santa Fe County, one in Chaves County and one in Valencia County) and two previously reported cases in Eddy County were not lab confirmed. These have all been corrected.
- Bernalillo County: 50,015
- Catron County: 73
- Chaves County: 8,320
- Cibola County: 2,622
- Colfax County: 674
- Curry County: 4,777
- De Baca County: 130
- Doña Ana County: 21,447
- Eddy County: 6,104
- Grant County: 1,325
- Guadalupe County: 339
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 328
- Lea County: 7,893
- Lincoln County: 1,458
- Los Alamos County: 460
- Luna County: 2,984
- McKinley County: 11,688
- Mora County: 150
- Otero County: 2,956
- Quay County: 401
- Rio Arriba County: 3,262
- Roosevelt County: 1,789
- Sandoval County: 10,337
- San Juan County: 13,128
- San Miguel County: 1,143
- Santa Fe County: 9,291
- Sierra County: 672
- Socorro County: 1,159
- Taos County: 1,467
- Torrance County: 609
- Union County: 212
- Valencia County: 5,891
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 426
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 440
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 394
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following 88 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs