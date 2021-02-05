Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/5/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- DOH reported 565 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 17 additional deaths. DOH also reported 445 individuals hospitalized for the disease, continuing a weeks-long downward trend.
- As of Thursday, the state COVID-19 dashboard said providers had administered 306,389 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine (14,647 more than Wednesday), including 233,998 first doses (9,362 more than Wednesday) and 72,391 second doses (5,285 more than Wednesday). The state has now received 324,575 doses from the federal government, and administered 59,194 doses in the last seven days.
- So far, 41 percent of those 75 or older in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the Albuquerque Journal reported, citing state DOH numbers.
- Some efforts moving quickly through the Legislature include those to provide financial relief for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The City of Albuquerque is helping seniors register for the COVID-19 vaccine through its 311 call center, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Valencia County News-Bulletin wrote about how authorities in Valencia County helped those who were unable to register for vaccines online do so. Many of those who were not did not have access to the internet at home.
- With a lack of publicly available granular data on who is receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not clear if the communities that have been hit hardest by COVID-19 are among those receiving them, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- The Navajo Times wrote about the vaccination efforts on the Navajo Nation.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths related to the disease.
- A teachers union announced its opposition to extending the school year, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state Public Education Department said in-person band and choir classes will not be available in a hybrid model, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Valencia County News-Bulletin wrote about the many questions that remain as local school districts discussed returning to in-person learning.
- The state of New Mexico said there are safeguards in place to prevent people from “skipping” the COVID-19 vaccine line and get doses before they’re eligible, KOB-TV reported.
- Some teachers want Albuquerque Public Schools to remain in remote learning, as the district’s board of education delayed a decision, KUNM-FM reported.
- The Albuquerque Journal also reported on the board’s meeting, where they delayed the decision until Feb. 17.
- It’s still not clear when students at Albuquerque Public Schools would be able to return to athletics, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state Public Regulation Commission approved the extension of a temporary moratorium on residential disconnections for inability to pay during the pandemic, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Farmington Daily Times wrote about the federal disaster declaration by President Joe Biden for the Navajo Nation.
- The lack of prep sports has taken a toll on athletes, writes El Defensor Chieftan.
- Roswell city officials said there would be a UFO Festival this year from July 2-4, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- New Mexico lawmakers criticized pay increases that members of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s staff received, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Bureau of Land Management implemented a mask requirement in all its facilities per an executive order by President Joe Biden, the bureau announced.
- The Navajo Nation’s dorm at the University of New Mexico is no more because of social distancing requirements, the Navajo Times reported.