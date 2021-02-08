NM again hits a new months-long low on new cases on Monday

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 13 additional deaths.
This continued the weeks-long trend of fewer reported cases, even as testing capacity largely remains at relatively high levels. This was the fewest number of one-day cases since Oct. 11, when DOH reported just 259 new cases, the last day that New Mexico reported fewer than 300 cases.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 396 on Monday, seven fewer than reported on Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.
DOH has now found 177,867 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 3,412 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, DOH has designated 112,051 as recovered as of Monday.
DOH provided some information on each of the 13 newly reported deaths Monday.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County.
- A male in his 90s from Socorro County who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Socorro.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 34 establishments as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,439,850 tests as of Monday, 9,523 more than reported on Sunday. The 315 positive cases represented 3.31 percent of the newly reported tests.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases on Monday, by county.
- 120 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 41 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 11 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 12 new cases in McKinley County
- 19 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Quay County
- 13 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 22 new cases in Sandoval County
- 13 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 10 new cases in Valencia County
DOH identified two previously reported cases as duplicates (one in Cibola County and one in Doña Ana County) and two other cases that were determined to be out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County and one in McKinley County). These have been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 50,357
- Catron County: 73
- Chaves County: 8,346
- Cibola County: 2,644
- Colfax County: 675
- Curry County: 4,793
- De Baca County: 130
- Doña Ana County: 21,592
- Eddy County: 6,137
- Grant County: 1,358
- Guadalupe County: 339
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 330
- Lea County: 7,916
- Lincoln County: 1,470
- Los Alamos County: 459
- Luna County: 3,004
- McKinley County: 11,747
- Mora County: 150
- Otero County: 3,008
- Quay County: 408
- Rio Arriba County: 3,288
- Roosevelt County: 1,797
- Sandoval County: 10,410
- San Juan County: 13,189
- San Miguel County: 1,150
- Santa Fe County: 9,332
- Sierra County: 675
- Socorro County: 1,169
- Taos County: 1,472
- Torrance County: 612
- Union County: 212
- Valencia County: 5,929
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 425
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 441
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 400
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 117
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 88 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque
- Tres Hermanas Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs