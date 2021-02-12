State hits most COVID-19 gating criteria goals

In the last two days, the state of New Mexico reported 948 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths related to the disease.

This was with 541 new cases and 18 additional deaths on Thursday and 407 new cases and 23 additional deaths on Friday.

As of Friday, 365 individuals were hospitalized for the disease, fourteen fewer than on Wednesday and the fewest since Nov. 1. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH has now found 179,724 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,502 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 117,635 are designated as recovered by DOH.

DOH provided some information on each of the 23 newly reported deaths Friday.

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Chaves County.

A second male in his 90s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A female in her 100s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living facility in Carlsbad.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Los Alamos County who was a resident of the Sombrillo Nursing Home facility in Los Alamos.

A female in her 80s from Luna County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A female in her 90s from Luna County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Socorro County.

And the 19 additional deaths reported on Thursday:

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Vista Sandia Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.

A female in her 80s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County.

A male in his 50s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County.

A male in his 80s from Union County who was hospitalized.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 45 establishments as of Friday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The number of tests conducted each day reached a new high, on a seven-day rolling average, reaching 15,671 as of Feb. 11. And the test positivity rate dropped below the state’s goal of 5 percent on a seven-day rolling average, dropping to 4.1 percent as of Feb. 11.

The one piece of gating criteria that remains above the state’s goal is daily cases, which is at 448 as of Feb. 5 on a seven-day rolling average, well above the state’s target of 168.

The rate of spread was 0.88 as of Feb. 11. Anything under 1.0 means the number of cases in the state is falling.

The number of occupied adult ICU beds dropped to 276 as of Feb. 12, under the state’s baseline capacity of 290.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,458,248 tests as of Friday, 28,354 more than reported on Wednesday. The 948 positive cases on Thursday and Friday represented 3.34 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria.

DOH identified two previously reported cases as duplicates (one in Cibola County and one in Otero County). These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Friday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 50,867

Catron County: 73

Chaves County: 8,479

Cibola County: 2,669

Colfax County: 684

Curry County: 4,829

De Baca County: 130

Doña Ana County: 21,910

Eddy County: 6,190

Grant County: 1,410

Guadalupe County: 339

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 331

Lea County: 7,943

Lincoln County: 1,483

Los Alamos County: 463

Luna County: 3,024

McKinley County: 11,813

Mora County: 150

Otero County: 3,068

Quay County: 413

Rio Arriba County: 3,326

Roosevelt County: 1,814

Sandoval County: 10,551

San Juan County: 13,282

San Miguel County: 1,177

Santa Fe County: 9,413

Sierra County: 678

Socorro County: 1,189

Taos County: 1,477

Torrance County: 615

Union County: 212

Valencia County: 5,990

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 426

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 441

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 400

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 122

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 78 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs