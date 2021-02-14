NM reports 856 new COVId-19 cases, 27 deaths over the weekend, as hospitalizations plummet

Over the weekend, the state of New Mexico reported 856 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths related to the disease.

This was with 571 new cases and 14 additional deaths on Saturday and 285 new cases and 13 additional deaths on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 292 individuals were hospitalized for the disease, 73 fewer than on Friday and the fewest since Oct. 26. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH has now found 180,571 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,529 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 120,051 are designated as recovered by DOH.

DOH provided some information on each of the 13 newly reported deaths Sunday.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Casa Palo Duro facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Catron County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from San Miguel County.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Santa Fe facility.

And the 14 additional deaths reported on Saturday:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Santa Clara Assisted Living facility in Santa Clara.

A female in her 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Rio Arriba County.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 40s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 45 establishments as of Sunday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,543,345 tests as of Sunday, 85,097 more than reported on Friday. The 856 positive cases on Saturday and Sunday represented 1.01 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it counts all test and not any potential duplicates.

DOH identified nine previously reported cases as duplicates (four in Santa Fe County and one in each of Doña Ana, Lincoln, Otero, Roosevelt and San Juan counties). These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Sunday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 51,113

Catron County: 76

Chaves County: 8,504

Cibola County: 2,677

Colfax County: 687

Curry County: 4,839

De Baca County: 131

Doña Ana County: 21,950

Eddy County: 6,206

Grant County: 1,415

Guadalupe County: 339

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 334

Lea County: 7,949

Lincoln County: 1,486

Los Alamos County: 464

Luna County: 3,028

McKinley County: 11,844

Mora County: 151

Otero County: 3,098

Quay County: 413

Rio Arriba County: 3,340

Roosevelt County: 1,817

Sandoval County: 10,592

San Juan County: 13,304

San Miguel County: 1,185

Santa Fe County: 9,429

Sierra County: 678

Socorro County: 1,193

Taos County: 1,481

Torrance County: 618

Union County: 212

Valencia County: 6,004

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 426

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 441

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 430

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 78 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs