200 new COVID-19 cases, fewest in months

The state Department of Health reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fewest in a single day in months. DOH also reported nine additional deaths related to the disease.

The last time the state had fewer than 200 reported cases in a single day was Oct. 5.

The low number of new cases on Monday did come with a lower-than-average number of new COVID-19 tests results compared to recent weeks.

DOH has now found 180,671 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,538 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 121,606 are designated as recovered by DOH.

DOH provided some information on each of the nine newly reported deaths Monday.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Lea County.

A female in her 70s from Luna County.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 46 establishments as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,551,232 tests as of Monday, 7,887 more than reported on Sunday. The 200 positive cases on Monday represented 2.54 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it counts all tests and not any potential duplicates.

DOH identified nine previously reported cases as duplicates (three in Chaves County, three in McKinley County, two in Santa Fe County and one in San Juan County). These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 51,245

Catron County: 81

Chaves County: 8,515

Cibola County: 2,686

Colfax County: 688

Curry County: 4,843

De Baca County: 131

Doña Ana County: 22,033

Eddy County: 6,230

Grant County: 1,429

Guadalupe County: 339

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 338

Lea County: 7,954

Lincoln County: 1,495

Los Alamos County: 467

Luna County: 3,036

McKinley County: 11,881

Mora County: 151

Otero County: 3,107

Quay County: 413

Rio Arriba County: 3,343

Roosevelt County: 1,817

Sandoval County: 10,614

San Juan County: 13,345

San Miguel County: 1,192

Santa Fe County: 9,438

Sierra County: 679

Socorro County: 1,196

Taos County: 1,488

Torrance County: 623

Union County: 213

Valencia County: 6,017

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 426

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 442

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 430

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 78 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs