200 new COVID-19 cases, fewest in months

The state Department of Health reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fewest in a single day in months. DOH also reported nine additional deaths related to the disease.
The last time the state had fewer than 200 reported cases in a single day was Oct. 5.
The low number of new cases on Monday did come with a lower-than-average number of new COVID-19 tests results compared to recent weeks.
DOH has now found 180,671 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,538 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 121,606 are designated as recovered by DOH.
DOH provided some information on each of the nine newly reported deaths Monday.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Lea County.
- A female in her 70s from Luna County.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Valencia County.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 46 establishments as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,551,232 tests as of Monday, 7,887 more than reported on Sunday. The 200 positive cases on Monday represented 2.54 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it counts all tests and not any potential duplicates.
DOH identified nine previously reported cases as duplicates (three in Chaves County, three in McKinley County, two in Santa Fe County and one in San Juan County). These have been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 51,245
- Catron County: 81
- Chaves County: 8,515
- Cibola County: 2,686
- Colfax County: 688
- Curry County: 4,843
- De Baca County: 131
- Doña Ana County: 22,033
- Eddy County: 6,230
- Grant County: 1,429
- Guadalupe County: 339
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 338
- Lea County: 7,954
- Lincoln County: 1,495
- Los Alamos County: 467
- Luna County: 3,036
- McKinley County: 11,881
- Mora County: 151
- Otero County: 3,107
- Quay County: 413
- Rio Arriba County: 3,343
- Roosevelt County: 1,817
- Sandoval County: 10,614
- San Juan County: 13,345
- San Miguel County: 1,192
- Santa Fe County: 9,438
- Sierra County: 679
- Socorro County: 1,196
- Taos County: 1,488
- Torrance County: 623
- Union County: 213
- Valencia County: 6,017
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 426
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 442
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 430
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 78 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care in Los Lunas
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs