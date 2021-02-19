Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/19/21 edition)

Three bills lighting the way for the creation of a redistricting plan in New Mexico are waiting for their moment in the legislative spotlight. But as the legislative clock moves closer to deadline — Thursday was the midway point of this year's 60-day legislative session — supporters and sponsors of some of those bills worry they might not get a hearing in time. Kathleen Burke, project director of Fair Districts for New Mexico, an Albuquerque advocacy group pushing for a fair redistricting plan, said she doesn't want to see Senate Bill 199 "go where legislation goes to die." Like its mirror image in the House of Representatives — House Bill 211 — SB 199 wold create a seven-member redistricting commission and lay out requirements for choosing members.