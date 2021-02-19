Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (2/19/21 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state reported 411 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths related to the disease on Thursday. The number of those who are hospitalized for the disease was at 284; this could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.
- It was the fifth straight day of fewer than 500 cases, the Albuquerque Journal noted.
- The DOH vaccine dashboard said that DOH has administered 465,715 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, 311,904 of which were first doses 153,811 of which were second doses. The state has administered 70,754 in the last seven days. The state has received 454,450 doses of vaccine from the federal government; the number of administered doses is due to the fact that some providers can draw an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine from vials.
- The Navajo Nation has administered over 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of this week—well ahead of their goal to reach that level by the end of February.
- Navajo Nation health officials said on Thursday there were 43 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths related to the disease.
- A biostatistician said he thought it would be four to six weeks before Bernalillo County hit the “green” level of cases, KOB-TV reported.
- Some of those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but haven’t received it so far worry that they are being left behind, KOAT-TV reported.
- The state Senate passed a bill with $200 million in relief for businesses, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Navajo Nation Council approved $18.7 million in funding for businesses impacted by COVID-19, the Navajo Times reported.
- The Las Cruces Fire Department is helping the state vaccinate those who are unable to leave their homes, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Schools themselves will decide which students should return to the classroom in small groups, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Roswell sixth- and ninth-graders returned to the classroom, KRQE-TV reported.
- Two unions have asked the Central Consolidated School District to consult with the Navajo Nation about plans to return to in-person learning, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The Valencia County News-Bulletin wrote about the Los Lunas decision to stay in remote learning and the Belen Consolidated Schools board decision to return to in-person hybrid learning in March.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools’ hybrid school plan qualifies them to be able to have their sports teams play, KRQE-TV reported.
- Socorro County is working to lower its test positivity rate, El Defensor Chieftan reported.
- The Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino horse racing meet was officially canceled, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.