State streak of fewer than 500 newly reported COVID-19 cases continues

DOH reported 318 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday, following 411 new cases and 18 additional deaths on Thursday.

DOH has now found 182,050 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,599 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 128,299 are designated as recovered by DOH.

As of Friday, DOH reported 278 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the fewest number since late October. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH provided some information on each of the 19 newly reported deaths Friday.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Advanced Health Care facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.

A second male in his 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe.

A male in his 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized.

And also the 18 newly reported deaths from Thursday.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Curry County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Otero County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 49 establishments as of Friday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,586,662 tests as of Friday, 18,785 more than reported on Monday. The 729 positive cases on Thursday and Friday represented 3.88 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it uses raw data, and counts all tests and not any potential duplicates.

DOH identified seven previously reported cases as duplicates, three previously reported cases that were not lab confirmed and one previously reported case that was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Friday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 51,644

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,542

Cibola County: 2,709

Colfax County: 692

Curry County: 4,857

De Baca County: 131

Doña Ana County: 22,292

Eddy County: 6,265

Grant County: 1,449

Guadalupe County: 347

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 342

Lea County: 7,978

Lincoln County: 1,510

Los Alamos County: 469

Luna County: 3,054

McKinley County: 11,930

Mora County: 153

Otero County: 3,156

Quay County: 415

Rio Arriba County: 3,366

Roosevelt County: 1,826

Sandoval County: 10,704

San Juan County: 13,398

San Miguel County: 1,208

Santa Fe County: 9,496

Sierra County: 682

Socorro County: 1,202

Taos County: 1,494

Torrance County: 627

Union County: 214

Valencia County: 6,046

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 440

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 450

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 71 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs