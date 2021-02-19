State streak of fewer than 500 newly reported COVID-19 cases continues

DOH reported 318 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday, following 411 new cases and 18 additional deaths on Thursday.
DOH has now found 182,050 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,599 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 128,299 are designated as recovered by DOH.
As of Friday, DOH reported 278 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the fewest number since late October. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.
DOH provided some information on each of the 19 newly reported deaths Friday.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Advanced Health Care facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Sugar Hollow Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County.
- A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of the Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bloomfield.
- A second male in his 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County who was hospitalized.
And also the 18 newly reported deaths from Thursday.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Curry County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Otero County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County who had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 49 establishments as of Friday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,586,662 tests as of Friday, 18,785 more than reported on Monday. The 729 positive cases on Thursday and Friday represented 3.88 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it uses raw data, and counts all tests and not any potential duplicates.
DOH identified seven previously reported cases as duplicates, three previously reported cases that were not lab confirmed and one previously reported case that was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Friday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 51,644
- Catron County: 83
- Chaves County: 8,542
- Cibola County: 2,709
- Colfax County: 692
- Curry County: 4,857
- De Baca County: 131
- Doña Ana County: 22,292
- Eddy County: 6,265
- Grant County: 1,449
- Guadalupe County: 347
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 342
- Lea County: 7,978
- Lincoln County: 1,510
- Los Alamos County: 469
- Luna County: 3,054
- McKinley County: 11,930
- Mora County: 153
- Otero County: 3,156
- Quay County: 415
- Rio Arriba County: 3,366
- Roosevelt County: 1,826
- Sandoval County: 10,704
- San Juan County: 13,398
- San Miguel County: 1,208
- Santa Fe County: 9,496
- Sierra County: 682
- Socorro County: 1,202
- Taos County: 1,494
- Torrance County: 627
- Union County: 214
- Valencia County: 6,046
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 440
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 286
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 450
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 71 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs