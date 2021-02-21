DOH: 747 new COVID-19 cases, 25 additional deaths over the weekend

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 747 new cases of COVID-19 this weekend and 25 additional deaths related to the disease.

DOH reported 320 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday, following 427 new cases and eleven additional deaths on Saturday.

DOH has now found 182,789 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,624 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 132,219 are designated as recovered by DOH.

As of Sunday, DOH reported 242 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the fewest number since Oct. 23. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH provided some information on each of the 14 newly reported deaths Sunday.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Curry County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Lea County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

And also the eleven newly reported deaths from Saturday.

A male in his 70s from Curry County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Lea County.

A male in his 50s from Otero County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Genesis Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 34 establishments listed as of Sunday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,609,761 tests as of Sunday, 23,099 more than reported on Monday. The 747 positive cases on Saturday and Sunday represented 3.23 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it uses raw data, and counts all tests and not any potential duplicates.

DOH identified six previously reported cases as duplicates, one previously reported case that was not lab confirmed and one previously reported case that was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Sunday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 51,834

Catron County: 82

Chaves County: 8,566

Cibola County: 2,716

Colfax County: 692

Curry County: 4,881

De Baca County: 131

Doña Ana County: 22,408

Eddy County: 6,295

Grant County: 1,455

Guadalupe County: 348

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 344

Lea County: 7,988

Lincoln County: 1,515

Los Alamos County: 473

Luna County: 3,069

McKinley County: 11,977

Mora County: 154

Otero County: 3,205

Quay County: 416

Rio Arriba County: 3,374

Roosevelt County: 1,829

Sandoval County: 10,750

San Juan County: 13,452

San Miguel County: 1,214

Santa Fe County: 9,513

Sierra County: 685

Socorro County: 1,211

Taos County: 1,496

Torrance County: 629

Union County: 222

Valencia County: 6,082

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 443

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 287

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 460

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 67 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis