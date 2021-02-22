DOH: 237 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 11 additional deaths related to the disease.
DOH has now found 183,023 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,635 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 134,105 are designated as recovered by the department.
As of Monday, DOH reported 247 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, five more than on Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.
DOH provided some information on each of the 11 newly reported deaths Monday.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 34 establishments listed as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Gating criteria
The number of daily cases, on a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 286 as of Feb. 16, the lowest number since Oct. 4.
The spread rate has increased slightly, to 0.89 as of Feb. 21. Any rate of spread under 1.9 means the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is dropping.
The average number of tests per day, on a seven-day rolling average, was 9,713 as of Feb. 21, below the peak of more-than 16,000 on Feb. 12.
The test positivity rate dropped to 3.6 percent, on a seven-day rolling average, as of Feb. 20.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,619,107 tests as of Monday, 9,346 more than reported on Sunday. The 237 positive cases Monday represented 2.54 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it uses raw data.
DOH identified six previously reported cases as duplicates, one previously reported case that was not lab confirmed and one previously reported case that was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected.
The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 51,913
- Catron County: 83
- Chaves County: 8,569
- Cibola County: 2,717
- Colfax County: 693
- Curry County: 4,886
- De Baca County: 131
- Doña Ana County: 22,455
- Eddy County: 6,302
- Grant County: 1,456
- Guadalupe County: 348
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 345
- Lea County: 7,996
- Lincoln County: 1,516
- Los Alamos County: 474
- Luna County: 3,073
- McKinley County: 11,981
- Mora County: 154
- Otero County: 3,214
- Quay County: 416
- Rio Arriba County: 3,376
- Roosevelt County: 1,830
- Sandoval County: 10,765
- San Juan County: 13,463
- San Miguel County: 1,215
- Santa Fe County: 9,521
- Sierra County: 685
- Socorro County: 1,211
- Taos County: 1,499
- Torrance County: 630
- Union County: 223
- Valencia County: 6,096
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 443
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 287
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 464
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 66 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington
- Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis