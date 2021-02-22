DOH: 237 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 11 additional deaths related to the disease.

DOH has now found 183,023 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,635 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 134,105 are designated as recovered by the department.

As of Monday, DOH reported 247 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, five more than on Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH provided some information on each of the 11 newly reported deaths Monday.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 34 establishments listed as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The number of daily cases, on a seven-day rolling average, dropped to 286 as of Feb. 16, the lowest number since Oct. 4.

The spread rate has increased slightly, to 0.89 as of Feb. 21. Any rate of spread under 1.9 means the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is dropping.

The average number of tests per day, on a seven-day rolling average, was 9,713 as of Feb. 21, below the peak of more-than 16,000 on Feb. 12.

The test positivity rate dropped to 3.6 percent, on a seven-day rolling average, as of Feb. 20.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,619,107 tests as of Monday, 9,346 more than reported on Sunday. The 237 positive cases Monday represented 2.54 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it uses raw data.

DOH identified six previously reported cases as duplicates, one previously reported case that was not lab confirmed and one previously reported case that was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These have been corrected.

The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 51,913

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,569

Cibola County: 2,717

Colfax County: 693

Curry County: 4,886

De Baca County: 131

Doña Ana County: 22,455

Eddy County: 6,302

Grant County: 1,456

Guadalupe County: 348

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 345

Lea County: 7,996

Lincoln County: 1,516

Los Alamos County: 474

Luna County: 3,073

McKinley County: 11,981

Mora County: 154

Otero County: 3,214

Quay County: 416

Rio Arriba County: 3,376

Roosevelt County: 1,830

Sandoval County: 10,765

San Juan County: 13,463

San Miguel County: 1,215

Santa Fe County: 9,521

Sierra County: 685

Socorro County: 1,211

Taos County: 1,499

Torrance County: 630

Union County: 223

Valencia County: 6,096

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 443

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 287

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 464

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 217

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 66 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

Brookdale Santa Fe

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis San Juan Center in Farmington

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Healthcare in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

North Ridge Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis