DOH reports 659 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

The streak of days with 500 or fewer newly reported cases of COVID-19 was ended on Friday after nearly two weeks, when the state reported 659 new cases, along with 14 additional deaths.

The new increase of cases came largely with 209 new cases in Bernalillo County and 191 at the Lea County Correctional Facility. Doña Ana County, with 58, was the only other county with even 30 newly reported cases.

DOH has now found 184,736 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,685 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 141,833 are designated as recovered by the department.

As of Friday, DOH reported 226 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the lowest number since Oct. 13. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH provided some information on each of the 14 newly reported deaths Friday.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Ravenna Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Otero County.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County.

A male in his 90s from Sierra County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 42 establishments listed as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The number of daily cases, on a seven-day rolling average, continued to fall and reached 262 as of Feb. 19, the latest day for which the state has full data.

The number of tests, on a seven-day rolling average, as of Feb. 25 reached 11,886. It had dropped as low as 9,330 as of Feb. 19. The test positivity rate continued to fall, and reached 3.4 percent on a seven-day rolling average as of Feb. 25.

The rate of spread, however, has grown to 0.99, as of Feb. 25. The state hopes to keep this number at or below 1.05. Anything under 1.0 means the number of cases is dropping. The rate of spread remained under 1.05 in all regions except the northeast, which had a spread rate of 1.19.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,669,565 tests as of Monday, 17,355 more than reported on Thursday. The 659 positive cases Friday represented 3.8 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it uses raw data.

The total number of cases per county, as of Friday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 52,421

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,608

Cibola County: 2,731

Colfax County: 708

Curry County: 4,904

De Baca County: 132

Doña Ana County: 22,679

Eddy County: 6,441

Grant County: 1,482

Guadalupe County: 355

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 347

Lea County: 8,030

Lincoln County: 1,536

Los Alamos County: 480

Luna County: 3,089

McKinley County: 12,013

Mora County: 161

Otero County: 3,284

Quay County: 419

Rio Arriba County: 3,400

Roosevelt County: 1,836

Sandoval County: 10,841

San Juan County: 13,510

San Miguel County: 1,225

Santa Fe County: 9,576

Sierra County: 697

Socorro County: 1,216

Taos County: 1,528

Torrance County: 635

Union County: 237

Valencia County: 6,134

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 444

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 672

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 218

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 58 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Brookdale Santa Fe

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Genesis Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs