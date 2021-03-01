DOH reports 166 new cases, 13 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported the fewest newly reported number of COVID-19 cases in months, with 166 new cases on Monday. The department also reported 13 additional deaths related to the disease.

The last time the state reported fewer than 166 cases was on Oct. 5, when the state reported 157 new cases.

This low number of cases did come with a much lower than average number of newly reported tests.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the state reported 520 new cases and 31 additional deaths.

DOH has now found 185,297 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,729 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 147,446 are designated as recovered by the department.

As of Monday, DOH reported 186 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the lowest number since Oct. 19. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH provided some information on each of the 14 newly reported deaths Monday.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.

The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.

The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 38 establishments listed as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.

Gating criteria

The number of daily cases, on a seven-day rolling average, increased slightly over the last few days for which the state had full data, rising slightly to 285 as of Feb. 23. It had fallen as low as 265 on Feb. 19 in recent days

The rate of spread, however, has grown to 1.04, as of Feb. 28. The state hopes to keep this number at or below 1.05. This is the number of people, on average, someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,699,792 tests as of Monday, 6,331 more than reported on Sunday. The 166 positive cases Monday represented 2.62 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it uses raw data and potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives are not included.

The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:

Bernalillo County: 52,582

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,624

Cibola County: 2,747

Colfax County: 702

Curry County: 4,923

De Baca County: 132

Doña Ana County: 22,787

Eddy County: 6,463

Grant County: 1,496

Guadalupe County: 361

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 349

Lea County: 8,041

Lincoln County: 1,543

Los Alamos County: 482

Luna County: 3,099

McKinley County: 12,036

Mora County: 161

Otero County: 3,317

Quay County: 420

Rio Arriba County: 3,408

Roosevelt County: 1,839

Sandoval County: 10,853

San Juan County: 13,529

San Miguel County: 1,230

Santa Fe County: 9,591

Sierra County: 699

Socorro County: 1,222

Taos County: 1,536

Torrance County: 643

Union County: 237

Valencia County: 6,158

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 444

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 678

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 218

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 51 long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Brookdale Santa Fe

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces