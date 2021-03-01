DOH reports 166 new cases, 13 additional deaths

The state Department of Health reported the fewest newly reported number of COVID-19 cases in months, with 166 new cases on Monday. The department also reported 13 additional deaths related to the disease.
The last time the state reported fewer than 166 cases was on Oct. 5, when the state reported 157 new cases.
This low number of cases did come with a much lower than average number of newly reported tests.
Between Saturday and Sunday, the state reported 520 new cases and 31 additional deaths.
DOH has now found 185,297 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and reported 3,729 deaths related to the disease. Of the confirmed cases, 147,446 are designated as recovered by the department.
As of Monday, DOH reported 186 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the lowest number since Oct. 19. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.
DOH provided some information on each of the 14 newly reported deaths Monday.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions who was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
- A male in his 70s from Cibola County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Colfax County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Lea County.
- A female in her 40s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present before death.
The most common underlying condition for those who died with COVID-19 was hypertension, followed by diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the most recently available mortality update. Some of those who died had multiple comorbidities.
The New Mexico Environment Department’s Rapid Response COVID-19 Watchlist had 38 establishments listed as of Monday. These workplaces had two or more COVID-19 rapid responses in the last 14 days.
Gating criteria
The number of daily cases, on a seven-day rolling average, increased slightly over the last few days for which the state had full data, rising slightly to 285 as of Feb. 23. It had fallen as low as 265 on Feb. 19 in recent days
The rate of spread, however, has grown to 1.04, as of Feb. 28. The state hopes to keep this number at or below 1.05. This is the number of people, on average, someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page says the state has processed 2,699,792 tests as of Monday, 6,331 more than reported on Sunday. The 166 positive cases Monday represented 2.62 percent of the newly reported tests, though this calculation is not the same as the one used by the state for its gating criteria, since it uses raw data and potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives are not included.
The total number of cases per county, as of Monday, are as follows:
- Bernalillo County: 52,582
- Catron County: 83
- Chaves County: 8,624
- Cibola County: 2,747
- Colfax County: 702
- Curry County: 4,923
- De Baca County: 132
- Doña Ana County: 22,787
- Eddy County: 6,463
- Grant County: 1,496
- Guadalupe County: 361
- Harding County: 8
- Hidalgo County: 349
- Lea County: 8,041
- Lincoln County: 1,543
- Los Alamos County: 482
- Luna County: 3,099
- McKinley County: 12,036
- Mora County: 161
- Otero County: 3,317
- Quay County: 420
- Rio Arriba County: 3,408
- Roosevelt County: 1,839
- Sandoval County: 10,853
- San Juan County: 13,529
- San Miguel County: 1,230
- Santa Fe County: 9,591
- Sierra County: 699
- Socorro County: 1,222
- Taos County: 1,536
- Torrance County: 643
- Union County: 237
- Valencia County: 6,158
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 444
- Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443
- Otero County Processing Center: 197
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 678
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215
- Roswell Correctional Center: 229
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 218
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 51 long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
- McKinley Center in Gallup
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
- Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces