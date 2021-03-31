NM to open vaccines to all residents age 16+ on Monday

Beginning on Monday, April 5, all New Mexicans over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, entering the “phase 2” of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

This comes as New Mexico remains the leader on COVID-19 vaccine administration.

As of Tuesday’s vaccination numbers, 44.2 percent of New Mexicans aged 16 or older have received at least one dose and 27.3 percent are fully vaccinated (either with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines).

Even so, the state will continue to prioritize those in phases 1A, New Mexicans age 75 or older and those age 60 or older with a chronic condition.

“President [Joe] Biden directed states to make all adults eligible for vaccine by May 1. New Mexico will meet that mark nearly a month early,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.

One reason why is the state received news that it should expect what DOH called “meaningful” increases in vaccine supplies over the next few weeks, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot, but has been in low supply since an initial surge from the manufacturer.

The DOH release announcing the move said some parts of the state are no longer able to fill appointments within Phases 1A, 1B and 1C of the state’s vaccination plan.