Youth activists plan protest as oil and gas industry group presents award to Lujan Grisham

A group of activists is planning a protest for Saturday as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham receives an award from an oil and gas industry group.

The northern New Mexico leaders of the Youth United for Climate Crisis Action are organizing the protest.

Oil and Gas Associates of New Mexico is presenting the governor with an Oil and Gas Leadership and Loyalty Award on Saturday.

“Though we have suffered under the bust cycle of COVID-19 and radicals’ calls to transition the economy away from extractive industry—we have had a solid friend in the administration and have appreciated being welcomed to the table, into decision-making and planning spaces,” a press release from Oil and Gas Associates of New Mexico states.

The press release highlights Lujan Grisham’s letter to President Joe Biden regarding the moratorium on new leases on federal lands and proposing an alternative.She suggested allowing New Mexico an energy transition credit for the work that has already started to reduce emissions. In the letter, she expressed concerns about the economic impact the moratorium could have on New Mexico.

YUCCA stated in a press release announcing the protest that the governor should be working on securing federal investments to transition the economy away from fossil fuels.

The award will be delivered to the governor’s mansion at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and the protesters plan to gather outside as that occurs.

The governor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.