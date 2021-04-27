Important dates in special congressional election

New Mexico’s special election for Congressional District 1 has an expedited timeline compared to other elections.

State law dictates that the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office holds an election within 90 days after a congressional seat is left vacant. That means a whole election cycle was crammed into a matter of weeks after former congresswoman Deb Halaand was confirmed as the U.S. secretary of interior.

Here is some information for this special election.

May 4 – Limited early voting starts

Voters have about a week left to register to vote or change their registration. After May 4 voters can still register to vote at certain in-person voting locations. May 4 is also when county clerks can begin mailing ballots to registered voters who requested an absentee ballot

May 15 – Expanded early voting starts

On this day more early voting locations will open

May 18 – Last day to submit a request for absentee ballots and the last day for Military-Overseas voters to request a mail-in absentee ballot.

May 25 – Last day to request electronically submitted Military-Overseas ballots.

May 29 – Last day of early voting.

June 1- Election Day

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and anyone in line before the polls close will be allowed to cast a vote. If you requested and plan to use an absentee ballot, you can also return it at any polling location on Election Day.